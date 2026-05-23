I wouldn’t have noticed him – Inés García’s honest admission about ‘millionaire footballer’ Lamine Yamal goes viral

Lamine Yamal's new girlfriend is the subject of fresh controversy over her previous comments.

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and his new girlfriend, Spanish influencer Inés García, continue to set tongues wagging with their very public displays of affection. However, an old video has come back to haunt the 21-year-old content creator, and it’s not painting her in the most flattering light.

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The pair, who have been spotted together on glamorous Greece getaways and making joint appearances at high-profile events in Barcelona, have taken their whirlwind romance to the next level this weekend.

Lamine Yamal and his new girlfriend Ines Garcia

On Friday night, May 22, Yamal and García were seen packing on the PDA at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Company during Bad Bunny’s sold-out ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’ World Tour concerts in the Catalan capital.

🎥 | Lamine Yamal and Inés García at La Casita during Bad Bunny’s concert tonight in Barcelona. 🥰🏡 pic.twitter.com/PXYTL1mqb5 — Access Yamal (@AccessYamal) May 22, 2026

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But while the couple appears to be in the honeymoon phase, a resurfaced clip from late 2025 has exploded across social media in May 2026, sparking accusations of gold-digging and raising eyebrows about the foundations of their relationship.

What happened?

Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia are reportedly dating | Instagram

In the casual, giggly video, García, lying in bed in her signature relaxed style, speaks about high-profile footballers. Rather than referencing their on-pitch talents, she reveals she identifies them primarily through their glamorous girlfriends and high-profile partners.

‘I recognize footballers by who they are with,’ she says in the clip. ‘Who is Marc Bartra? The one who was with [Jessica] Goicochea. Who is Lamine Yamal? The one who’s with a super famous girl right now, Nicki Nicole. Who is Cristiano Ronaldo? The one who was with one of the best models in the world, Irina Shayk. Who is Vinícius? The one who was with a singer I love… That’s how I recognise him. I recognise him through women I know.’

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Sin comentarios, Inés García confiesa que está con el porque es millonario sjsjsjsjsjsj pic.twitter.com/Luk9kZXrW9 — Carlos Andres (@reyesceramicos) May 22, 2026

The real sting comes moments later when she’s asked the pointed hypothetical: would she have noticed Yamal if he weren’t a millionaire footballer?

Lamine Yamal || Imago

Inés García in Greece with Lamine Yamal| Instagram

Her response is refreshingly, or damningly, candid.

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"‘If he weren’t a millionaire and if he wasn’t a footballer, you would have never noticed him'… Well, no, because maybe I would have never seen him in my life," she admits with a casual shrug. "‘So at that moment you wouldn’t have noticed him if he weren’t a footballer?' … Well, probably not."

Ines Garcia is Lamine Yamal's new girlfriend | Instagram

The offhand delivery has only amplified the backlash, with many online branding the comments as a damaging confession.

The video’s resurgence comes at a particularly awkward moment, as García and the teenage Barcelona prodigy, who shares a three-year age gap with the Andalusian influencer, have gone fully public with their romance.

Hand-holding photos, dinner dates, and now very public concert appearances have fuelled nonstop media buzz. Social media users and gossip pages have been quick to accuse García of chasing the exact fame and fortune she referenced in the old footage.

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Inés García | Instagram

Rumours have also swirled that she ended a long-term relationship shortly after Yamal reportedly slid into her DMs with lavish gestures. However, Garcia has set the record straight, branding the claims as "silly".