Lamine Yamal hard launches new girlfriend Inés García as Barcelona stars storm team dinner with their WAGs

It was a couple's affair in Barcelona as Lamine Yamal stepped out with his new girlfriend.

Barcelona’s end-of-season celebration dinner on Wednesday night turned into a major moment for young superstar Lamine Yamal, who made his relationship with Spanish influencer Inés García public by arriving with her.

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The 18-year-old La Liga and Copa winner was spotted arriving alongside Inés, 21, at the team event, which doubled as a celebration of Barcelona’s successful 2025/26 campaign.

Lamine Yamal and his new girlfriend Ines Garcia

Photos and videos from the night quickly spread online, showing Yamal and García together as the young forward openly introduced her to the squad’s social circle.

Lamine Yamal and his new girlfriend Ines Garcia

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Inés turned heads in a sophisticated black long dress by Kaoa, featuring elegant back embellishments that added a striking, glamorous detail to the look. She paired it with leather heels, completing a sleek and feminine red-carpet-ready ensemble that perfectly suited the celebratory yet formal team dinner vibe.

Ines Garcia via Instagram Stories

Yamal opted for a sharp, coordinated all-black look, matching Inés’ elegant style. The matching black theme made the couple stand out beautifully on the red carpet.

Ya está Lamine en la cena de equipo pic.twitter.com/FcL66Wns0n — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) May 20, 2026

This stylish couple coordination added extra romance and flair to the night, making their hard launch even more memorable.

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Who is Inés García?

Ines Garcia is Lamine Yamal's new girlfriend | Instagram

Inés García is a Spanish influencer and content creator from Seville. She and Yamal have been linked in recent weeks after being spotted together on holiday in Greece. Rumours intensified following those sightings, with fans and media noting their chemistry.

Inés García | Instagram

García had previously addressed speculation about her past relationships, pushing back against claims she left a long-term boyfriend specifically for Yamal. She has largely kept a low profile on the romance until now, with fans noting how she films her TikTok videos from Yamal's home.

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Her relationship with Yamal comes nine months after the Spain international broke up with Argentinian singer Nicki Nicole.

The Team Dinner Vibes

FC Barcelona shared highlights from the special night, which brought together players, partners, and staff to mark the season’s achievements.

A special season deserves a special night ✨🏆 pic.twitter.com/i4zeAVoogI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2026

Several Barcelona players attended the end-of-season celebration dinner with their partners, creating a strong family atmosphere on the red carpet in front of the “Champions LLIGA I SUPERCOPA 2025/26” backdrop.

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Natalia Rodrigues attended with Raphinha, turning heads in a white strapless jumpsuit.

Raphinha and his wife Natalia Belloli

Alejandra Dorta accompanied Pedri in an elegant black mini dress.

Pedri and his girlfriend Alejandra Dorta

Spanish influencer Ana Pelayo was with Gavi in a coordinated white/cream outfit.

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Gavi and his girlfriend Ana Pelayo

Pau Cubarsí also hard-launched his relationship with his girlfriend Martina Riera. Marcus Rashford was also present with his girlfriend Lucia Loi as well as Joao Cancelo and his girlfriend Daniela Machado and Noa Brea, who accompanied Marc Casadó.

Pau Cubarsí hard-launched his relationship with his girlfriend Martina Riera

Joao Cancelo and his partner Daniela Machado

Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna Lewandowska

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Marc Casadó and his girlfriend Noa Brea

Gerard Martín and his girlfriend

Joan Garcia and his wife