Lamine Yamal hard launches new girlfriend Inés García as Barcelona stars storm team dinner with their WAGs
Barcelona’s end-of-season celebration dinner on Wednesday night turned into a major moment for young superstar Lamine Yamal, who made his relationship with Spanish influencer Inés García public by arriving with her.
The 18-year-old La Liga and Copa winner was spotted arriving alongside Inés, 21, at the team event, which doubled as a celebration of Barcelona’s successful 2025/26 campaign.
Photos and videos from the night quickly spread online, showing Yamal and García together as the young forward openly introduced her to the squad’s social circle.
Inés turned heads in a sophisticated black long dress by Kaoa, featuring elegant back embellishments that added a striking, glamorous detail to the look. She paired it with leather heels, completing a sleek and feminine red-carpet-ready ensemble that perfectly suited the celebratory yet formal team dinner vibe.
Yamal opted for a sharp, coordinated all-black look, matching Inés’ elegant style. The matching black theme made the couple stand out beautifully on the red carpet.
Ya está Lamine en la cena de equipo pic.twitter.com/FcL66Wns0n— Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) May 20, 2026
This stylish couple coordination added extra romance and flair to the night, making their hard launch even more memorable.
Who is Inés García?
Inés García is a Spanish influencer and content creator from Seville. She and Yamal have been linked in recent weeks after being spotted together on holiday in Greece. Rumours intensified following those sightings, with fans and media noting their chemistry.
García had previously addressed speculation about her past relationships, pushing back against claims she left a long-term boyfriend specifically for Yamal. She has largely kept a low profile on the romance until now, with fans noting how she films her TikTok videos from Yamal's home.
Her relationship with Yamal comes nine months after the Spain international broke up with Argentinian singer Nicki Nicole.
The Team Dinner Vibes
FC Barcelona shared highlights from the special night, which brought together players, partners, and staff to mark the season’s achievements.
A special season deserves a special night ✨🏆 pic.twitter.com/i4zeAVoogI— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2026
Several Barcelona players attended the end-of-season celebration dinner with their partners, creating a strong family atmosphere on the red carpet in front of the “Champions LLIGA I SUPERCOPA 2025/26” backdrop.
Natalia Rodrigues attended with Raphinha, turning heads in a white strapless jumpsuit.
Alejandra Dorta accompanied Pedri in an elegant black mini dress.
Spanish influencer Ana Pelayo was with Gavi in a coordinated white/cream outfit.
Pau Cubarsí also hard-launched his relationship with his girlfriend Martina Riera. Marcus Rashford was also present with his girlfriend Lucia Loi as well as Joao Cancelo and his girlfriend Daniela Machado and Noa Brea, who accompanied Marc Casadó.
Other notable attendees included Ronald Araujo with his wife and the departing Robert Lewandowski with his wife Anna Lewandowska, while players like Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, and Jules Koundé arrived solo. This mix of established couples and younger pairings highlighted the squad’s blend of experience and youth during the celebratory night.