Luis Enrique explains what makes Arsenal dangerous
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has delivered immense praise for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal ahead of their Champions League final clash, labelling the English club as the best defensive team in the world.
What Enrique said
Speaking ahead of the European showdown scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, the Spanish tactician lauded the Gunners' exceptional tactical balance and recent domestic success.
"I think they deserve to win the league – they have had a brilliant season," stated Enrique. Acknowledging their immense dual threat, he added, "Without the ball, they are the best team in the world, and with it, they can score a lot. It is a wonderful combination for them."
Enrique emphasised that it makes perfect sense to face Arteta's formidable squad in the final, stressing how the Basque tactician's leadership has successfully instilled a ruthless winning mentality over several seasons of steady improvement.
Arsenal’s date with destiny
The glowing endorsement from Enrique is a testament to Arsenal's evolution. Following their triumph in securing the 2025/26 Premier League title, Arsenal arrive in Hungary actively chasing a continental double.
Should the North London club manage to overcome Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain squad at the end of the month, they will definitively cement themselves in history.