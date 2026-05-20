Luis Enrique explains what makes Arsenal dangerous

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique explained the key strengths of their fellow UCL finalists, Arsenal.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has delivered immense praise for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal ahead of their Champions League final clash, labelling the English club as the best defensive team in the world.

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What Enrique said

Speaking ahead of the European showdown scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, the Spanish tactician lauded the Gunners' exceptional tactical balance and recent domestic success.

"I think they deserve to win the league – they have had a brilliant season," stated Enrique. Acknowledging their immense dual threat, he added, "Without the ball, they are the best team in the world, and with it, they can score a lot. It is a wonderful combination for them."

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Enrique emphasised that it makes perfect sense to face Arteta's formidable squad in the final, stressing how the Basque tactician's leadership has successfully instilled a ruthless winning mentality over several seasons of steady improvement.

PSG manager Luis Enrique | IMAGO

Arsenal’s date with destiny

The glowing endorsement from Enrique is a testament to Arsenal's evolution. Following their triumph in securing the 2025/26 Premier League title, Arsenal arrive in Hungary actively chasing a continental double.