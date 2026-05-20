‘Brazil should be wary of Morocco’ — Ex-CAF Player of the Year warns ahead of World Cup

Morocco, not Brazil are favourites to finish top of Group F at the 2026 World Cup according to the former CAF Player of the Year

With just weeks to go before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Morocco legend Mustapha Hadji has sent a clear and defiant message to Carlo Ancelotti and the Brazil national team.

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The former Atlas Lions star believes that the Seleção should not take their African counterparts lightly when the two sides square off in a highly anticipated Group F encounter.

Hadji pinpoints shift in dominance

Speaking on the Remontada show on Medi1TV, the 1998 CAF Player of the Year expressed firm confidence in the current Moroccan generation while suggesting that Brazil has lost the terrifying aura of its golden eras.

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Hadji insisted that the football landscape has evolved significantly since the turn of the century, warning that the entire group must respect Morocco's threat.

🎙️ Mustapha Hadji envoie un message fort 🇲🇦



« C’est le Brésil 🇧🇷 qui doit se méfier du Maroc .

Le Brésil n’est plus celui de 1998 ou 2002, l’Écosse n’est plus la même non plus et dans ce groupe, ils devront tous se méfier du Maroc. » ⚽ pic.twitter.com/k2eru5GM2K — Sport News Africa (@snewsafrica) May 19, 2026

"It's Brazil who should be wary of Morocco. Brazil is not the same as in 1998 or 2002, Scotland isn't the same either... and in this group, they'll all have to watch out for Morocco," Hadji declared.

His comments reflect a growing belief that the South American giants are no longer the unbeatable, dominant force that previously commanded global football.

Group F's explosive matchups

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Morocco is slated to open its ambitious World Cup campaign with this heavyweight clash against Brazil on June 14, 2026, at the MetLife Stadium.

Following the blockbuster opener, Mohamed Ouahbi's men will pivot to face Scotland before wrapping up their group-stage assignments against Haiti.

With elite European and South American opposition blocking their path, Group F already promises several explosive matchups.