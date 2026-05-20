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Atletico Madrid make Chelsea star primary target

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:53 - 20 May 2026
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LALIGA giants Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Chelsea's prized asset.
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Atlético Madrid have reportedly identified Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella as a primary defensive target ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window as executive Mateu Alemany plots an overhaul. 

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Cucurella viewed favourably

Alemany is reportedly keen to reinforce Diego Simeone's backline with the 27-year-old, whose current contract at Stamford Bridge is set to run until 2028. 

The Spanish capital club's pursuit has been encouraged by the player's own recent admissions. When directly questioned by the media regarding circulating rumours linking him to his former club, FC Barcelona, Cucurella explicitly opened the door to a domestic homecoming, stating that he would love to return to LALIGA in the future. 

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Despite his importance to the Blues set up. Atlético Madrid are positioning themselves to test Chelsea's resolve and bring the reigning 2024 European Championship winner back to his homeland.

Tactical shift could affect Cucurella

A potential exit from West London could be aided by potential tactical changes under incoming Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso. 

While the Spanish tactician has only just agreed to his new four-year contract, he is anticipated to implement the signature back-three system that famously earned him an invincible domestic double during his time at Bayer Leverkusen after a back four failed at Real Madrid. 

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Moving to a back three could negatively affect Cucurella's prominence and guaranteed minutes, as he lacks the required offensive potency for a wingback system.

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