Casemiro picks Messi's Inter Miami despite Ronaldo's intervention
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reportedly decided to join MLS side Inter Miami, having entered the final stages of negotiations that the Herons have been actively pursuing since March 2026.
Casemiro says yes to Messi’s Inter Miami
Despite being heavily courted by the Chicago Fire and reportedly rejecting lucrative financial packages from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr, where former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo personally attempted to convince him to relocate to the Middle East, the 34-year-old Brazilian has chosen South Florida.
With both parties having reached an agreement in principle. Casemiro reportedly intends to finish the current campaign with Manchester United before officially putting pen to paper on an anticipated contract that will run until 2028.
Casemiro to fix Busquets-sized hole
By successfully securing the five-time UEFA Champions League winner, Inter Miami would have definitively found a world-class replacement for Sergio Busquets, who officially retired from professional football after helping the club capture the 2025 MLS Cup.
Casemiro's impending transatlantic move will mark the end of four years at Old Trafford, during which he helped guide the Red Devils to the 2022/23 EFL Cup and the 2023/24 FA Cup.