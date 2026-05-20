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Casemiro picks Messi's Inter Miami despite Ronaldo's intervention

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:11 - 20 May 2026
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Inter Miami have reportedly made significant headway in their effort to sign Casemiro as a free agent.
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Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reportedly decided to join MLS side Inter Miami, having entered the final stages of negotiations that the Herons have been actively pursuing since March 2026. 

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Casemiro says yes to Messi’s Inter Miami

Despite being heavily courted by the Chicago Fire and reportedly rejecting lucrative financial packages from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr, where former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo personally attempted to convince him to relocate to the Middle East, the 34-year-old Brazilian has chosen South Florida. 

With both parties having reached an agreement in principle. Casemiro reportedly intends to finish the current campaign with Manchester United before officially putting pen to paper on an anticipated contract that will run until 2028.

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Casemiro and his family say goodbye to Old Trafford after the game against Nottingham Forest | IMAGO

Casemiro to fix Busquets-sized hole

By successfully securing the five-time UEFA Champions League winner, Inter Miami would have definitively found a world-class replacement for Sergio Busquets, who officially retired from professional football after helping the club capture the 2025 MLS Cup. 

Casemiro's impending transatlantic move will mark the end of four years at Old Trafford, during which he helped guide the Red Devils to the 2022/23 EFL Cup and the 2023/24 FA Cup.

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