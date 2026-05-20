Super Eagles set to clash with 12-time Swedish champions over teenage debutant

Nigeria's hopes of expanding their squad quality during the upcoming Unity Cup is suffering from club interference

The Nigeria Football Federation is facing a potential club-versus-country dispute with 12-time Swedish champions AIK over the release of teenage winger Zadok Yohanna.

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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle handed the youngster his maiden international call-up ahead of the upcoming Unity Cup tournament, but the Swedish club has indicated they are under no obligation to clear their breakout star for travel.

AIK assert right to retain winger

Yohanna’s brilliant start to the season in Sweden has caught the attention of the Nigerian national team setup as they look to reinforce their attacking depth.

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Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, AIK recruitment manager Miika Takkula confirmed receipt of the official invitation from the NFF but emphasised that the club will put its own domestic needs first before sanctioning any release.

"We have received the official invitation. Tomorrow we will go through it internally and then make a decision. We also have matches. We will go through it and then make a decision," Takkula stated.

Because the invitational tournament takes place outside the traditional boundaries of the official international calendar, the AIK chief insisted that the Swedish side hold all the leverage regarding the teenager's availability.

Takkula added, "We will go through it internally tomorrow and get a complete picture of everything. Then, as you mention, we have every right to keep him here. It is not an official date, and I think it is in our hands."

Yohanna's impressive form ahead of Unity Cup

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The tug-of-war stems directly from Yohanna's sensational form, where the teenager has racked up two goals and three assists in just seven league appearances to quickly emerge as one of AIK's top performers.

Coach Chelle is eager to integrate the in-form winger immediately as Nigeria prepares to defend their silverware.

The reigning 2025 Unity Cup champions are scheduled to face Zimbabwe in a high-stakes semi-final clash on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

A victory would see the Super Eagles advance to the tournament final, where they would battle the winner of the secondary semi-final matchup between Jamaica and India.