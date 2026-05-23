Ex-Chelsea star João Félix beats Ronaldo to win Saudi Pro League award
Former Chelsea and Portuguese star João Félix has been named the Saudi Pro League Player of the Season after an outstanding debut campaign with Al Nassr, edging out legendary teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for the individual honour.
The award was announced on Friday, just one day after both players helped Al-Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title.
The league victory marked Ronaldo’s first major trophy since joining the Saudi club in late 2022 following his departure from Manchester United.
Ronaldo ended the season as the league’s top scorer with an impressive 35 goals, earning the Golden Boot award and once again proving his remarkable consistency despite being 39 years old.
Félix’s all-around brilliance earns recognition
Although Ronaldo dominated the scoring charts, it was Félix’s creativity and overall influence that ultimately convinced voters to hand him the Player of the Season award.
⭐️🇸🇦 OFFICIAL: João Félix wins Saudi Pro League Player of the Season Award for 2025/26.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2026
20 goals, 13 assists for the Portuguese who joined from Chelsea last summer. pic.twitter.com/iBSaZpSfVH
The 26-year-old attacking midfielder enjoyed a sensational first season in Saudi Arabia, scoring 20 goals while also providing a league-leading 13 assists.
Other players reportedly considered for the award included N'Golo Kanté of Al-Ittihad and Aleksandar Mitrović from Al Hilal.
The season will be remembered as one of Al Nassr’s most successful, with Ronaldo finally lifting silverware in Saudi Arabia and Félix emerging as one of the league’s brightest stars.