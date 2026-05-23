Ex-Chelsea star João Félix beats Ronaldo to win Saudi Pro League award

Félix scored 20 goals and recorded 13 assists in the Saudi Pro League.

Former Chelsea and Portuguese star João Félix has been named the Saudi Pro League Player of the Season after an outstanding debut campaign with Al Nassr, edging out legendary teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for the individual honour.

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Ronaldo scored a brace on Thursday night to claim his first league title with Al Nassr | IMAGO

The award was announced on Friday, just one day after both players helped Al-Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title.

The league victory marked Ronaldo’s first major trophy since joining the Saudi club in late 2022 following his departure from Manchester United.

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Ronaldo ended the season as the league’s top scorer with an impressive 35 goals, earning the Golden Boot award and once again proving his remarkable consistency despite being 39 years old.

Félix’s all-around brilliance earns recognition

Although Ronaldo dominated the scoring charts, it was Félix’s creativity and overall influence that ultimately convinced voters to hand him the Player of the Season award.

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⭐️🇸🇦 OFFICIAL: João Félix wins Saudi Pro League Player of the Season Award for 2025/26.



20 goals, 13 assists for the Portuguese who joined from Chelsea last summer. pic.twitter.com/iBSaZpSfVH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2026

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder enjoyed a sensational first season in Saudi Arabia, scoring 20 goals while also providing a league-leading 13 assists.

Other players reportedly considered for the award included N'Golo Kanté of Al-Ittihad and Aleksandar Mitrović from Al Hilal.

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