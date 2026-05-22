Lionel Messi hits $1 BILLION net worth joining Ronaldo and Beckham amongst world's RICHEST

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has finally reached billionaire status, according to a new report.

Lionel Messi has officially become a billionaire, crossing the $1 billion net worth mark and joining Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham as the only self-made billionaires in football history.

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The Argentine legend achieved this milestone through his transformative move to Inter Miami, a groundbreaking revenue-sharing deal with Apple, and a savvy portfolio of business ventures.

Messi is a billionaire: The details

Lionel Messi is officially a billionaire | IMAGO

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Messi’s decision to reject a massive offer from Saudi Arabia and join Inter Miami in 2023 has proven to be a masterstroke.

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His current contract includes a high base salary, a significant share of MLS Season Pass subscriptions on Apple TV, and a cut from Adidas merchandise sales boosted by his global stardom. According to Bloomberg, has earned more than $700 million in salary and bonuses since 2007.

Adjusting for taxes, market performance and income from investments and sponsorships, his net worth has now surpassed the $1 billion mark.

The “Messi effect” has also dramatically increased Inter Miami’s valuation, now estimated between $1.2 billion and $1.45 billion.

Lionel Messi has won eight Ballon d'Ors | Imago

Beyond the pitch, Messi has built a powerful off-field empire that includes: • Long-term global partnership with Adidas • Major endorsements with PepsiCo, Mastercard, Budweiser, and Gatorade • His own sports hydration brand Mas+ • Production company 525 Rosario • Investments in luxury hotels through MiM Hotels

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The 2022 World Cup winner also holds an option for a significant ownership stake in Inter Miami after retirement, further securing his financial legacy.

Messi’s US move also opened up other innovative ways of being paid. During initial contract talks, the US football league and Apple discussed a revenue-sharing agreement that would see Messi earn a share of sales from new subscriptions to Apple TV+’s MLS Season Pass streaming package, according to The Athletic.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's owner Jorge Mas | IMAGO

Jorge Mas, Inter Miami’s owner, said take-up for the streaming service doubled in the months after the player joined. Mas, in an interview earlier this year, signaled Messi’s total annual pay from the club comes to between $70 million and $80 million, taking into account equity rights and player compensation.

Messi joins exclusive club

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With this latest milestone, Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo, who reached billionaire status first through his Al-Nassr deal and CR7 brand, and Manchester United legend David Beckham, whose wealth grew through brand building, Miami ownership, and endorsements, as the only footballers to achieve self-made billionaire status purely through football and smart entrepreneurship.