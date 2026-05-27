Turkish giants target Bassey as perfect weapon to dethrone Super Eagles teammate Osimhen

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey has been identified as the perfect antidote to Victor Osimhen in Turkey

Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe SK are preparing to accelerate their pursuit of Fulham defender Calvin Bassey as they draw up plans for an ambitious summer rebuild.

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In a bold move to advance negotiations, Fenerbahçe presidential candidate Aziz Yıldırım is reportedly scheduling a personal trip to England to directly spearhead talks for the highly rated Nigerian international.

High-stakes negotiations lined up in London for Bassey

Yıldırım is expected to touch down in London for high-level meetings with both Fulham executives and the representatives of the 26-year-old versatile defender.

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Renowned for his versatility, Bassey is highly comfortable operating as either a bruising centre-back or an energetic left-back.

🔵🟡 Aziz Yıldırım, Fulham’dan Calvin Bassey için Londra'da görüşmeler gerçekleştirecek.

(🔗İrfan Yirmibeş)



👨🏽‍🦱 Yaş: 26

🇳🇬 Uyruk: Nijerya

🛡 Mevki: Stoper

🚶‍♂️ Boy: 1.85m

👟 Ayak: Sol

♋️ Burç: Oğlak

💰 PD: 28 M € pic.twitter.com/LnVMZwxojS — Transfer Postası (@TransferPostasi) May 26, 2026

This defensive flexibility has established him as the absolute priority target for the yellow-and-blue hierarchy as they seek to reinforce their backline ahead of a demanding domestic and continental campaign.

The Nigerian originally moved to Craven Cottage from Dutch giants Ajax in a deal worth over €20 million and remains locked into a long-term contract with the Premier League side until June 2027.

Shifting the balance of power in Istanbul

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The primary catalyst behind Fenerbahçe’s aggressive pursuit of Bassey is their fierce desire to unseat their bitter cross-town rivals, Galatasaray, at the summit of Turkish football.

Galatasaray has completely dominated the local landscape recently, fired to their last two consecutive Süper Lig titles by the relentless goalscoring exploits of Bassey’s own Super Eagles teammate, Victor Osimhen.