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Osimhen: Unstoppable Nigerian Baller of the Week seals legend status with back-to-back titles

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 13:29 - 11 May 2026
Victor Osimhen: Unstoppable Nigerian Baller of the Week seals legend status with back-to-back titles
Victor Osimhen is the Pulse Sports Naija Baller of the Week! Find out how the Super Eagles striker’s stunning brace secured the Turkish Super Lig title for Galatasaray and why he beat out Akor Adams and Ademola Lookman for the top spot.
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While several Nigerian stars made headlines across Europe this weekend, one man stood head and shoulders above the rest. 

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For his clinical brace and leadership in securing silverware, Victor Osimhen is officially our Naija Baller of the Week.

The Super Eagles talisman delivered a striking masterclass in Istanbul, scoring twice to power Galatasaray to a 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor. 

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The win didn't just provide three points; it mathematically confirmed Galatasaray as the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig champions, marking Osimhen's second league title since joining the club.

Why he won it

Osimhen’s performance was the definition of a big-game player, one who delivers when it matters most. 

With the pressure of a title race on the line, his movement and finishing were relentless. 

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His first goal was from the spot after he won the penalty, while his second was a predatory finish that silenced the visitors and completed the comeback.

Beyond the goals, his work rate and gravity on the pitch opened up spaces for teammates, proving once again why he remains Africa’s most feared number nine.

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The Competition

It wasn't an easy choice, as the Nigerian contingent abroad was on fire:

Akor Adams came close after his 91st-minute heroics saved Sevilla from a relegation scare. Find out how the AFCON 2025 star may have secured Sevilla's future in LaLiga.

Ademola Lookman put up playstation numbers with four chances created, four key passes and one big chance in just an hour for Atletico Madrid.

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Sadiq Umar proved his worth as a super-sub with a crucial winner for Valencia. Here is how Sadiq is enhancing his reputation in LaLiga and Nigeria.

However, goals are the currency of football, and when those goals lead directly to a major trophy, there can only be one winner.

What’s Next?

With the Turkish title in the bag and rumours of a €150m transfer to the Premier League or Ligue 1 intensifying, Osimhen is currently the hottest property in world football. 

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With attention expected to shift to the Super Eagles for the upcoming international break, Osimhen does so as a champion once again.

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Victor Osimhen Akor Adams Umar Sadiq Nigeria Galatasaray
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