2 goals in 2 games — Nigeria Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq drags Valencia out of trouble again

Silent but deadly. Nigeria Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq is letting his boots do the talking at the Mestalla.

When Umar Sadiq joined Valencia from Real Sociedad in January 2026, the move barely registered outside of Spain.

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Four days, two goals. Two results, first against Mallorca, from the Nigerian that could define Valencia's season.

Six months on, the Nigeria international is the reason the Mestalla faithful have something to smile about and the reason their club is no longer looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

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The Girona win was the more significant of the two. Valencia had gone three matches without a victory, the pressure building steadily at the Mestalla.

Girona, managed and organised enough to threaten a comeback after going 2-0 down, pulled one back to set up a nervy finale.

But Sadiq's header in the 59th minute had already done its work, the Super Eagles striker put the game beyond reach before Girona could find their footing.

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What made the goal so characteristic of what the Super Eagles striker offers is how it was built.

Sadiq was the focal point of Valencia's most dangerous attacks from the first whistle, consistently getting ahead of Girona's defensive line and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, using his physical frame to create space before it was ever needed.

The header in the 59th minute was not a moment of fortune. It was the result of seventy minutes of intelligent, physical centre-forward work.

The numbers from the Girona game are modest by raw data standards, but context matters. A striker's job in a tight LaLiga fixture against a team set up to frustrate is not to rack up touches or dribbles.

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It is to be in the right place, to hold the line, and to finish when it matters. Sadiq did all three across both games this week.

#ValenciaGirona



⚽ 2-1 | ¡FINAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL DEL PARTIDO!



El Valencia CF logra la victoria gracias al esfuerzo de equipo y afición. AMUNT! 💪#ADNVCF pic.twitter.com/BHMtMU8QRG — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) April 25, 2026

Valencia's current league position

Up from the fringes of the relegation battle. Now five points clear of the drop zone and a large part of that cushion was built on Sadiq's goals this week.

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