Super Eagles Umar Sadiq saves crucial point for Valencia in relegation dogfight

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq scored a crucial equaliser for Valencia in the relegation six-pointer against Mallorca.

Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq proved to be the difference-maker for Valencia on Tuesday evening, scoring a crucial second-half equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

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Umar Sadiq steps up

Since arriving during the winter transfer window, Sadiq has steadily grown in influence under Carlos Corberán, and his performance on Tuesday night firmly cemented his value to Valencia’s survival push.

With his side trailing and struggling to carve out clear-cut opportunities in the final third, Sadiq took matters into his own hands in the 67th minute.

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Luis Rioja clipped an inviting, perfectly weighted cross into the penalty area to Javier Guerra, who flicked it toward Sadiq’s direction.

Showing elite striker's instincts, the Super Eagles' frontman escaped his marker and launched into a powerful diving header from close range, burying the ball past Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Román.

The equaliser marked Sadiq’s second LALIGA goal in Valencia colours this season. Across all competitions this season, the Nigerian powerhouse now boasts five goals and three assists in 16 matches, confirming his steady offensive contribution.

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Key match details

Despite their reshuffled backline for the game, Valencia held firm in a gritty, scoreless first half, largely thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, who produced an absolute masterclass between the sticks.

The breakthrough finally arrived for the hosts shortly after the interval. Mallorca capitalised on a moment of defensive miscommunication.

Sergi Darder delivered a precise, flowing cross from the right flank, and Samu Costa timed his run perfectly to execute a header past Dimitrievski, giving the hosts a deserved 1-0 lead.

Umar Sadiq answered back for Valencia with his decisive diving header off Javier Guerra's cross to restore parity at 1-1.

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Following Sadiq's equaliser, the match opened up as both sides chased a winner. Vedat Muriqi and goalscorer Costa both missed major opportunities to reclaim the lead for Mallorca, repeatedly finding themselves thwarted by Dimitrievski.

The Valencia goalkeeper finished as the undisputed Man of the Match, racking up an incredible seven saves to keep Los Che in the contest.