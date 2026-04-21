‘That’s what is making him great’ – Legendary Bayern captain in awe of Nigerian-born star

The Champions League and World Cup winner could not help but praise the Nigerian-born star

Bayern Munich’s relentless attacking football has captured global attention this season, but one player in particular is stealing the spotlight.

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Nigerian-born winger Michael Olise is drawing praise from some of the biggest names in the game for his exceptional performances.

Lahm hails Olise’s intelligence and flair

Former Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm was full of admiration when discussing what makes the current Bayern side so exciting. While highlighting the team’s attacking dominance, Lahm singled out Olise for his unique qualities on the pitch.

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“He’s a player you just like to watch because he has the quality in dribbling and finishing. But he also knows when to play easy football and when the team just needs to keep the ball; he brings calmness to the game,” Lahm said.

The German legend emphasised that it’s not just Olise’s flair that stands out, but his intelligence and ability to read the game. “So he combines both qualities as a football player and knowing when to change and read the game, that’s what is making him great.”

Olise’s performances have been a key part of Bayern’s incredible attacking numbers this season, with the Bundesliga giants surpassing 100 goals and continuing to push for more in every match.

Oliseh laments Nigeria’s missed opportunity

While Olise’s rise has been celebrated in Germany, it has also sparked frustration back home. Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has openly expressed his disappointment that the winger chose to represent France instead of Nigeria.

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“When I see Olise play, he gets me so angry,” Oliseh said. “I'm just saying this guy should not be wearing the French national team jersey; he should be wearing the green-white-green of Nigeria.”

The former midfielder went even further in his praise, suggesting Olise could reach the very top of world football.

“When I see him now at Bayern, I say to myself, ‘This guy one day might also contest for the Ballon d'Or because he is so good. Now you are seeing defenders feeling helpless against him; they even foul him and insult him to provoke him, and he's a quiet person.”