Rosenior relegates Chelsea to pre-World War I lows after Brighton loss

Blues boss Liam Rosenior has now pushed Chelsea to their lowest point in 114 years of football

Chelsea’s season has plunged into historic embarrassment after another damaging defeat, with their latest loss dragging the club into statistical territory not seen for over a century.

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The Blues’ struggles reached a new low following a humbling 3-0 defeat against Brighton, which has intensified scrutiny on manager Liam Rosenior.

Historic slump leaves Chelsea in crisis

Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion marked their fifth consecutive Premier League loss without scoring, a run not seen since November 1912.

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Losses to Newcastle United and Manchester United (both 1-0), as well as heavy 3-0 defeats against Everton, Manchester City, and now Brighton, have compounded a miserable stretch.

5 - Chelsea have lost five successive league games without scoring for the first time since November 1912. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/oym82XQMvD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2026

The result has severely dented Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, while raising serious concerns about the team’s attacking inefficiency and overall direction.

Failing to score in five straight matches is not just poor form; it is a collapse of identity for a club historically known for being competitive.

Brighton brilliance deepens Blues misery

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Brighton wasted no time asserting dominance, testing goalkeeper Robert Sánchez inside two minutes before taking the lead through Ferdi Kadıoğlu, whose deflected effort found the net after a defensive lapse.

From there, Brighton controlled the contest, creating waves of pressure while Chelsea struggled to respond. The visitors failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, leaving fans increasingly frustrated.

After the break, there was brief hope when Roméo Lavia fired over, but Brighton quickly regained control. Jake Hinshelwood doubled the lead on the counter, before Danny Welbeck sealed the win in stoppage time.