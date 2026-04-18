‘They are not interested’ – Pundit reveals Chelsea’s Players mentality
Football pundit Matisse Armani has launched a critique of Chelsea, accusing the players of lacking motivation and belief following their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea held their own in the first half but suffered a dramatic collapse after the break, conceding three goals in just 17 minutes.
Speaking on talkSPORT’s Inside Chelsea show, Armani did not hold back as he dissected the club’s ongoing struggles.
What Armani said
Armani claimed there is a growing sense of resignation among fans, and suggested it mirrors the players’ mentality on the pitch.
He said, “I’ve never felt this before within the Chelsea fan base. We feel like we’re giving up. And if we feel like we’re giving up, then how are the players going to feel?”
"The players aren't interested!"— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 18, 2026
Matisse believes Chelsea's top players have stopped caring!
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He went further, questioning the squad’s hunger to compete at the highest level.
He added, “They’re not asked. They’re not interested anymore because they’re like, ‘What are we doing fighting for Champions League?’”
Armani shifted focus to the club’s hierarchy, blaming structural issues for the team’s struggles.
He continued, “Forget the players. It starts from above the players. Let’s talk about managers. Let’s talk about directors. We’re signing players and they’re extinct a year after.”