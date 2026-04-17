Manchester United suffer huge blow ahead of Chelsea clash as red card appeal fails

The Red Devils will be without a senior centre-back for their clash against Chelsea

Manchester United have been dealt a major setback ahead of their crucial showdown with Chelsea after losing a key defensive figure to suspension.

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With tensions already high in the title race battle, the Red Devils now face a significant selection headache at the back.

Martinez ban confirmed after failed appeal

Defender Lisandro Martinez will miss the trip to Stamford Bridge after his red card against Leeds was upheld.

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The Argentine was sent off for pulling the hair of Dominic Calvert-Lewin during an aerial duel, with VAR backing referee Paul Tierney’s decision to issue a straight red for violent conduct.

#mufc failed with their Lisandro Martinez appeal and he’ll miss their next three games. All three senior centre backs out vs Chelsea. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 17, 2026

Manager Michael Carrick made it clear the club disagreed with the call but accepted the outcome. “We didn’t agree with it, it’s obvious how I felt after the game, and I still feel that way now… we have to accept it and move on,” Carrick said.

When asked directly about Martinez’s availability for the Chelsea clash, Carrick gave a blunt response: “No.”

Defensive crisis deepens for United

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Martinez is now set to serve a three-match suspension, ruling him out of fixtures against Chelsea, Brentford and Liverpool in a damaging blow to United’s defensive stability.

The situation is further compounded by the absence of Harry Maguire, who is also suspended following an FA charge related to misconduct towards a match official.

With multiple senior centre-backs unavailable, United head into the Chelsea clash severely depleted at the back.