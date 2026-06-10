Super Eagles stars Iwobi, Bassey set to get former Real Madrid manager as boss

The Nigerian stars could work under an ex-Real Madrid boss in the 2026/27 season

Fulham have initiated formal contact with former Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa as they look to fill their managerial vacancy ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

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The dramatic structural development comes as an unexpected twist for the West London club following a chaotic chain of managerial movements across Europe.

A Rapid Multi-Club Managerial Merry-Go-Round

The sudden search for a new leader was triggered after Marco Silva elected to leave Craven Cottage at the conclusion of the domestic season.

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Silva has officially migrated to Portugal to take the reins at Benfica, succeeding José Mourinho. In a fascinating twist of fate, Mourinho has unceremoniously returned to the Santiago Bernabéu to take over the hot seat from Arbeloa.

According to reporting from The Athletic's David Ornstein, Fulham’s directors have wasted no time in exploring the market, holding preliminary discussions with Arbeloa to assess his interest in making a swift jump to the English top flight.

Navigating a Fresh Era at Craven Cottage

The prospective appointment represents a highly intriguing gamble for Fulham’s key personnel, including international Super Eagles duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey.

The Nigerian stars currently find themselves without an active head coach, and Arbeloa would arrive with an incredibly unique pedagogical profile.

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The 43-year-old tactician has only amassed a brief six months of experience coaching at the absolute highest level, having stepped in to replace Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid in January after spending several developmental years working within the Spanish club's youth academy.