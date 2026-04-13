Advertisement

If i speak I'm in trouble — Bruno Fernandes channels inner Mourinho after Lisandro red card

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:09 - 13 April 2026
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes expressed his annoyance at Lisandro Martinez red card in the Leeds United defeat.
Advertisement

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes aimed a thinly veiled dig at the referee following the controversial sending off of Lisandro Martinez during the historic 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

What happened 

The controversial incident occurred in the 56th minute when Martinez was shown a straight red card by referee Paul Tierney following a VAR monitor review. 

The defender was dismissed for violent conduct after he appeared to pull the hair of Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin during a physical altercation. 

Advertisement

Visibly frustrated by the officiating disparity, Fernandes bitterly told Sky Sports in his post-match interview: "I'm not talking about the referee. If I talk about the referee, I'm going to get in very big trouble because the rules are applied differently for everyone,” he said, channelling his inner Jose Mourinho, per the BBC.

“You can see it also in the yellow cards. It's better that I don't say anything."
Advertisement

Impact of the decision 

The controversial dismissal left a lacklustre Manchester United with an insurmountable mountain to climb, having already conceded a first-half brace to Noah Okafor in the opening 30 minutes. 

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Fernandes continued his talismanic individual campaign, delivering his 17th assist of the 2025/26 Premier League season to set up a late headed consolation goal for Casemiro.

 However, the defeat serves as a massive blow to manager Michael Carrick's side, marking Leeds United's first league victory at Old Trafford since 1981.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
It was shocking — Michael Carrick shared 3 opinions after Leeds defeat
Football
13.04.2026
It was shocking — Michael Carrick shared 3 opinions after Leeds defeat
If i speak I'm in trouble — Bruno Fernandes channels inner Mourinho after Lisandro red card
Football
13.04.2026
If i speak I'm in trouble — Bruno Fernandes channels inner Mourinho after Lisandro red card
Man United vs Leeds Utd: Peacocks secure historic victory against well-rested Red Devils
Football
13.04.2026
Man United vs Leeds Utd: Peacocks secure historic victory against well-rested Red Devils
Yamal begs Simeone to abandon Ademola Lookman-inclusive defensive plan
Football
13.04.2026
Yamal begs Simeone to abandon Ademola Lookman-inclusive defensive plan
2026 World Cup: Ex-Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz takes Charge of Ghana’s Black Stars
Football
13.04.2026
2026 World Cup: Ex-Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz takes Charge of Ghana’s Black Stars
Liverpool vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips: Arne Slot Looking To Capture French Lightning In A Bottle At Anfield
Betting Tips
13.04.2026
Liverpool vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips: Arne Slot Looking To Capture French Lightning In A Bottle At Anfield