If i speak I'm in trouble — Bruno Fernandes channels inner Mourinho after Lisandro red card
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes aimed a thinly veiled dig at the referee following the controversial sending off of Lisandro Martinez during the historic 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford.
What happened
The controversial incident occurred in the 56th minute when Martinez was shown a straight red card by referee Paul Tierney following a VAR monitor review.
The defender was dismissed for violent conduct after he appeared to pull the hair of Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin during a physical altercation.
Down to 10 men 😲🟥— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 13, 2026
It goes from bad to worse for Man United 👇
📺 Stream #MUNLEE on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/CLSJK9xpyX
Visibly frustrated by the officiating disparity, Fernandes bitterly told Sky Sports in his post-match interview: "I'm not talking about the referee. If I talk about the referee, I'm going to get in very big trouble because the rules are applied differently for everyone,” he said, channelling his inner Jose Mourinho, per the BBC.
“You can see it also in the yellow cards. It's better that I don't say anything."
Impact of the decision
The controversial dismissal left a lacklustre Manchester United with an insurmountable mountain to climb, having already conceded a first-half brace to Noah Okafor in the opening 30 minutes.
Despite being reduced to 10 men, Fernandes continued his talismanic individual campaign, delivering his 17th assist of the 2025/26 Premier League season to set up a late headed consolation goal for Casemiro.
However, the defeat serves as a massive blow to manager Michael Carrick's side, marking Leeds United's first league victory at Old Trafford since 1981.