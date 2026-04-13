If i speak I'm in trouble — Bruno Fernandes channels inner Mourinho after Lisandro red card

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes aimed a thinly veiled dig at the referee following the controversial sending off of Lisandro Martinez during the historic 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford .

The defender was dismissed for violent conduct after he appeared to pull the hair of Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin during a physical altercation.

Down to 10 men 😲🟥 It goes from bad to worse for Man United 👇 📺 Stream #MUNLEE on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/CLSJK9xpyX

Visibly frustrated by the officiating disparity, Fernandes bitterly told Sky Sports in his post-match interview: "I'm not talking about the referee. If I talk about the referee, I'm going to get in very big trouble because the rules are applied differently for everyone,” he said, channelling his inner Jose Mourinho, per the BBC.