You are no longer kings — Ex-Man United star mocks Barcelona comeback chances against Atletico Madrid

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra ridiculed Barcelona's comeback chances against Atletico Madrid.

Former Manchester United has mocked Barcelona’s hopes of a "Remontada" ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, April 14.

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What Evra said

Barcelona suffered a demoralising 2-0 first-leg defeat at the Spotify Camp Nou last week, in which a 45th-minute Julián Álvarez free-kick and Alexander Sørloth’s second-half strike handed Diego Simeone his first win at the stadium in 15 years.

The Baugrana need to score at least three unanswered goals to win the tie, and two to force extra time. Still, many of the Barcelona persuasion are confident in their team’s ability to overturn the deficit.

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Evra ridiculed that notion, arguing that Hansi Flick’s side are "no longer the kings of Europe" and are fundamentally "not capable" of overturning the two-goal aggregate deficit at the Metropolitano.

Patrice Evra || Credit: Imago

"Listen, Barcelona fans need to wake up and face reality. I see all those 'Remontada' profile pictures everywhere; it’s time to be humble and take them down," Evra said, per Diario Sport.

"This isn’t the Barcelona of 2015; that team no longer exists. We’ve seen them crumble time and time again on the big stage, and, quite frankly, they’re not capable of doing it again."

"In the Champions League, they’re more likely to pick up another red card than to win; it’s become something of a habit lately. I have every confidence in Diego Simeone and his players. They’re fighters, they’re well prepared and ready to put a stop to this.

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"Barça fans, stay calm and keep quiet, because Europe is a different story… and you’re no longer the kings. I love this sport, but I love the truth even more."

The shadow of PSG

Evra’s scathing assessment directly targets the weight of the word "Remontada," which has been associated with Barcelona’s European identity since their historic 6-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 to overturn a four-goal deficit.