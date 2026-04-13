UCL Quarterfinal: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Barcelona are looking to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit as they travel to the Spanish capital for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Atletico Madrid to qualify

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona preview

Word on the street is, the most used word in the Barcelona dressing room over the last couple of days is Remontada.

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The 10-man Blaugrana were stunned 2-0 at home by Diego Simeone's troops in the first leg, as Los Rojiblancos put one foot in a semi-final with either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon.

Hansi Flick’s side were undone by a first-half red card to the inexperienced Pau Cubarsi for a last-man foul in the 44th minute, and then by the visitors’ clinical finishing. Five shots, three on target, two goals.

While Atletico suffered a fourth defeat in five over the weekend as they went down 2-1 to Sevilla, few will take that loss at face value, as Simeone made no fewer than 10 changes with the second leg in mind; only goalkeeper Juan Musso held his spot.

Furthermore, the hosts had won six matches on the spin at the Wanda Metropolitano before their recent league loss to Barcelona, and Simeone's side have only failed to score in one home game all season – February's 1-0 loss to Real Betis.

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However, the last time Atletico won the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final – back in the 2023-24 season against Borussia Dortmund – Simeone's troops capitulated in the second and were ultimately knocked out, giving Barca one crumb of comfort to cling onto.

While Barca did best Atletico in Madrid earlier this month, February's 4-0 drubbing in the Copa del Rey may still be lingering in the minds of Flick's travelers, whose attack must be as ruthless as ever if a colossal comeback is to unfold.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona head-to-head

With Barcelona leading the 2025-26 head-to-head battle 3-2 in terms of victories, this will be the teams’ sixth meeting this season. It’s also the sixth European contest between them, all in the Champions League quarter-finals (also 2013-14 and 2015-16).

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Atlético Madrid eliminated Barça in both previous ties, winning 2-1 on aggregate each time. Only PSG (three) have knocked Barça out of Europe’s top tournament more often.

To date, Atléti have lost just one of five UEFA fixtures against their Catalan counterparts (W3 D1). Also, they could create history by beating Barça three times in the same campaign for the first time this century.

Only twice in 194 previous instances has a team lost the first leg of a European Cup/Champions League knockout tie at home by at least two goals and still progressed to the next round (Manchester United against Paris Saint-Germain in 2018-19 and Ajax against Benfica in 1968-69).

Barcelona have also been eliminated from all three previous ties after losing the first leg at home.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona team forms

Atletico Madrid Champions League form: 🟥🟧🟩🟩🟥🟩

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions): 🟩🟥🟥🟥🟩🟥

Barcelona Champions League form: 🟩🟩🟩🟧🟩🟥

Barcelona form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟥🟩

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona team news

David Hancko came off early with an ankle injury during the first leg win against Barcelona, and his replacement – Marc Pubill – picked up a suspension-inducing yellow card.

Hancko remains a major doubt for Tuesday's clash alongside Jose Gimenez (discomfort), Johnny Cardoso (adductor) and Pablo Barrios (thigh), but Simeone is hopeful of having number one Jan Oblak back from an abdominal issue.

Diego Simeone made 10 changes for the weekend defeat to Sevilla, making clear his priorities.

Barcelona will be without the suspended Pau Cubarsi, after his damaging red card last week, leaving Hansi Flick with a decision to make in defence.

Gerard Martin and Marc Bernal will be assessed ahead of the game, but Raphinha and Andreas Christensen are out. Marcus Rashford will keep his place in the attack.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona possible starting lineup

Atletico Madrid: Musso; Molina, Lenglet, Le Normand, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Koke, Lookman; Griezmann, Alvarez

Barcelona: J. Garcia; Kounde, Araujo, E. Garcia, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Lopez, Rashford; Torres

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

Barcelona will rightly believe that the tie is still firmly in the balance despite the two-goal deficit, but must be at their best at both ends of the pitch to have any chance of advancing.

And while the Atletico defensive masters of yesteryear do not make frequent appearances anymore, this Simeone side are more adept at fighting fire with fire, especially with a team of well-rested regulars.

So, even if Barcelona do score the two goals that level matters, Atletico can bite back just as hard on home territory to book a long-awaited semi-final ticket.