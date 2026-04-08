Advertisement

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman feckless, but Simeone masterplan defeats naive Blaugrana

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:58 - 08 April 2026
Ademola Lookman was more wing-back than attacker, but Simeone's master plan worked perfectly as Atletico Madrid trumped Barcelona.
Advertisement

Atletico Madrid take game two of their triple-header with Barcelona this month, beating the Blaugrana 2-0 to win the first-leg of their UCL quarter-final clash at Camp Nou.

Advertisement

Simeone's decision to rest his heavy hitters in the weekend's league clash against Barcelona proved inspired, as despite Hansi Flick's men's superior possession numbers, the Catalans looked lethargic in it and succumbed to Atletico's precision play.

Key match details

Julian Alavarez scored the opener through an audacious free-kick, justifying Barcelona's high-profile interest in him.

Advertisement

Alexander Sørloth extended his impressive record against Barcelona for the second, finishing a Matteo Rugeri cross to give the Madridistas a two-goal cushion heading into the second leg at Wanda Metropolitano.

Despite the final scoreline, Barcelona dominated the opening 40 minutes. The hosts controlled the tempo and created the most dangerous openings, with Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford looking incredibly lively. 

The English forward nearly forced an early breakthrough and thought he scored later in the half when Yamal found him in the box, but the attempt was ruled out for offside in the build up.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lewis Hamilton gains half a million IG followers as steamy romance reverses January slump
Lifestyle
08.04.2026
The Kardashian DE-ffect? Lewis Hamilton gains half-a-MILLION followers as steamy romance reverses January slump
PSG vs Liverpool
Football
08.04.2026
PSG vs Liverpool: Slot trouble continues as Reds lose UCL first leg in France
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman feckless, but Simeone masterplan defeats naive Blaugrana
Football
08.04.2026
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman feckless, but Simeone masterplan defeats naive Blaugrana
7 footballers including Carvajal, Partey, and Cazorla under investigation in Andorra over alleged luxury watch smuggling case
Football
08.04.2026
7 footballers including Carvajal, Partey, and Cazorla under investigation in Andorra over alleged luxury watch smuggling case
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
08.04.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis
Marcelo drops bombshell, explains why Messi is tougher than Ronaldo
Football
08.04.2026
Marcelo drops bombshell, explains why Messi is tougher than Ronaldo