Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman feckless, but Simeone masterplan defeats naive Blaugrana

Ademola Lookman was more wing-back than attacker, but Simeone's master plan worked perfectly as Atletico Madrid trumped Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid take game two of their triple-header with Barcelona this month, beating the Blaugrana 2-0 to win the first-leg of their UCL quarter-final clash at Camp Nou.

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Simeone's decision to rest his heavy hitters in the weekend's league clash against Barcelona proved inspired, as despite Hansi Flick's men's superior possession numbers, the Catalans looked lethargic in it and succumbed to Atletico's precision play.

Key match details

Julian Alavarez scored the opener through an audacious free-kick, justifying Barcelona's high-profile interest in him.

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Alexander Sørloth extended his impressive record against Barcelona for the second, finishing a Matteo Rugeri cross to give the Madridistas a two-goal cushion heading into the second leg at Wanda Metropolitano.

Despite the final scoreline, Barcelona dominated the opening 40 minutes. The hosts controlled the tempo and created the most dangerous openings, with Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford looking incredibly lively.