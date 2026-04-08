Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman feckless, but Simeone masterplan defeats naive Blaugrana
Atletico Madrid take game two of their triple-header with Barcelona this month, beating the Blaugrana 2-0 to win the first-leg of their UCL quarter-final clash at Camp Nou.
Simeone's decision to rest his heavy hitters in the weekend's league clash against Barcelona proved inspired, as despite Hansi Flick's men's superior possession numbers, the Catalans looked lethargic in it and succumbed to Atletico's precision play.
Key match details
Julian Alavarez scored the opener through an audacious free-kick, justifying Barcelona's high-profile interest in him.
Alexander Sørloth extended his impressive record against Barcelona for the second, finishing a Matteo Rugeri cross to give the Madridistas a two-goal cushion heading into the second leg at Wanda Metropolitano.
Despite the final scoreline, Barcelona dominated the opening 40 minutes. The hosts controlled the tempo and created the most dangerous openings, with Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford looking incredibly lively.
The English forward nearly forced an early breakthrough and thought he scored later in the half when Yamal found him in the box, but the attempt was ruled out for offside in the build up.