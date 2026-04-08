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7 footballers including Carvajal, Partey, and Cazorla under investigation in Andorra over alleged luxury watch smuggling case

David Ben
David Ben 19:23 - 08 April 2026
7 footballers including Carvajal, Partey, and Cazorla under investigation in Andorra over alleged luxury watch smuggling case
No less than seven high-profile footballers have reportedly been named in an illicit luxury watch smuggling case. No convictions have been announced, as the case is still ongoing.
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A judge in Andorra has formally placed seven footballers under investigation in a luxury watch contraband case, with Real Madrid skipper Dani Carvajal, Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey, ex-Spain international David Silva and Real Oviedo captain Santi Cazorla among the most high-profile names named in the judicial probe.

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What happened?

According to a report from El Diario, the magistrate wants to question the footballers over the “purchase, delivery and transport” of high-end timepieces — including Rolex and Patek Philippe watches, allegedly acquired through an Andorran company that is suspected of failing to declare taxes on the transactions.

Real Oviedo captain Santi Cazorla | IMAGO

The company at the centre of the investigation is reportedly Best In Asociados, a firm based in the principality

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Former Man City star David Silva | IMAGO

Per the report from the aforementioned publication, the investigation into the matter traces back to 2024, when authorities began examining the movement of luxury watches across the Andorra–Spain border amid suspicions that some pieces were being sold and transferred without the required customs declarations or tax payments.

Thomas Partey of Villarreal | IMAGO
Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal | IMAGO

Also named in the case are Sevilla defender César Azpilicueta, Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, and Eibar defender Juan Bernat.

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Sevilla defender Cesar Azpilicueta | IMAGO

Spanish authorities are expected to assist through the Guardia Civil’s UCO unit, which is set to take statements from those under investigation as part of a judicial cooperation request from Andorra.

At this stage, the footballers are understood to be persons under investigation rather than charged or convicted, and the inquiry remains ongoing as Spanish authorities assist their Andorran counterparts in gathering statements and evidence.

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