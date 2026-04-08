The Kardashian DE-ffect? Lewis Hamilton gains half-a-MILLION followers as steamy romance reverses January slump

Is Lewis Hamilton outgrowing the Kardashian machine, or is he simply inheriting it? For every follower the F1 star has gained during their romance, the reality TV mogul loses approximately 1.05 followers.

For every follower Lewis Hamilton has gained during his budding romance with Kim Kardashian, she loses approximately 1.05. That is the "Kardashian DE-ffect", and it is more complicated than it sounds.

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Lewis Hamilton spent his January the way most champions do: off the grid and out of the spotlight.

Following a quiet start to the year that saw his Instagram following dip by 3,131, a high-profile romantic narrative has triggered a massive recovery.

Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari F1 team | Credit: IMAGO

Since reports of his relationship with mogul Kim Kardashian surfaced in early February, Hamilton has netted a total of 586,070 new followers and counting on Meta's social networking platform.

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What happened?

While the momentum built steadily throughout February, bolstered by a romantic retreat in the Cotswolds and joint appearances at the Super Bowl, it reached a critical peak on March 15, 2026.

Lewis Hamilton's first podium for Ferrari at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix| IMAGO

On that day, Hamilton’s Instagram account recorded its highest 24-hour gain of the year, adding 72,432 followers, according to data collated by Pulse Sports via Social Blade.

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Do not use without credit | Pulse Sports

The spike coincided with a high-profile "cross-continental" interaction: as Hamilton secured a hard-fought third-place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, his first ever podium for Scuderia Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton | Credit: IMAGO

Additionally, his public digital engagement with Kardashian’s gold Gucci Vanity Fair Oscars look went viral. This moment served as the unofficial opening of the digital floodgates, signalling a permanent shift in Hamilton’s social media trajectory.

Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscar party | IMAGO

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While the "Kardashian Bump" is undeniably potent, it trails slightly behind Hamilton's all-time engagement record.

The last time the 41-year-old Briton saw a surge of this magnitude was in September 2025, during the height of a brutal debut season with the Scuderia. That month, Hamilton gained a staggering 841,403 followers on Instagram amid his struggles to mount a real challenge with the Italian outfit.

On the circuit, Hamilton remains a formidable force. Currently sitting fourth in the 2026 F1 Driver Standings after three races, Hamilton is deep into his second season with Ferrari, having already secured his first podium of the year in Shanghai.

The growth trend off the track has culminated in what many have dubbed a definitive 'hard launch' this week, with the viral "Tokyo Drift" video shared on Hamilton’s official Instagram.

Lewis Hamilton rolled up in an iconic red Ferrari F40 in Tokyo | Credit: X

In a high-octane clip that functioned as an official confirmation, the seven-time champion was seen performing stunts in a red Ferrari F40 through the streets of Tokyo.

Lewis Hamilton takes Kim Kardashian to his annual Tokyo Drift | Instagram/@larry_chen_foto

Kim Kardashian was left visibly thrilled| Instagram/@larry_chen_foto

The video concluded with a reveal of Kim in the passenger seat, laughing and breathless, as she declared the ride "insane," leaving little to doubt that 2026 might have truly birthed one of the most powerful celebrity couples in the world.

Kim Kardashian was seen arriving for an early morning photoshoot in Los Angeles, California | X/@21metgala

Following the April 6 release of a viral Instagram Reel, featuring Kardashian in the passenger seat of Hamilton’s Ferrari F40 in Tokyo, his total followers have climbed to 42,931,329, as of April 8, 2026. This marks a 1.38% increase since The Sun dropped the world exclusive about their potential romance.

Lewis Hamilton's current Instagram follower count

As Hamilton continues his pursuit of a record-breaking eighth title in the scarlet car, the data confirms that his digital marketability is reaching a new zenith.

However, while Hamilton’s metrics are in overdrive, the same cannot be said for his partner.

While Hamilton was surging, Kardashian lost 618,154 followers in the same two-month window (between February 1 and April 8, 2026), per stats from Social Blade.

SKIMS co-founder Kim Kardashian | Getty

Kardashian, who currently boasts 352,972,815 followers (still 8.2 times more followers than Hamilton), is in the midst of a two-year 'losing spree'.

Kim Kardashian's current Instagram follower count

Since February 2024, the SKIMS founder has shed more than a staggering 10 million followers on Instagram, including a loss of 334,798 in the last 30 days alone.

Do not use without credit | Pulse Sports

It appears that while the 'Kardashian Effect' is minting new fans for Hamilton, the source of that power is experiencing a slow, steady drain of its own digital equity.