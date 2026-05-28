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Lewis Hamilton's protective mother Carmen finally meets Kim Kardashian after Super Bowl lip-read promise

David Ben
David Ben 18:59 - 28 May 2026
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Lewis Hamilton's protective mother Carmen finally meets Kim Kardashian after Super Bowl lip-read promise
Lewis Hamilton has taken his romance with Kim Kardashian to a serious new level by introducing his mother to the Kardashian-Jenner family.
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Hamilton, 41, and Kardashian, 45, were spotted at Nobu Malibu for Scott Disick’s 43rd birthday celebration. The dinner marked the first known meeting between Hamilton’s mother Carmen Larbalestier and Kim Kardashian along with her children.

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Photos from the evening show Hamilton, his 71-year-old mother Carmen, Kim Kardashian, her children Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and other members of the inner circle together.

One image captures a group pose featuring Lewis, Carmen, Kim and the children outside the restaurant.

Separate images show Hamilton walking alongside his mother as they left the venue. In another set of photos, the group prepared to leave in Hamilton’s two-tone Mercedes-Maybach.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attend Coachella 2026

Kim was seen holding the door while Carmen sat visibly in the back seat, with Lewis in the driver’s seat.

In another shot, Kim's mother Kris Jenner, 70, was also spotted dripping in an all-black leather outfit while the celebrant was also photographed exiting the venue.

Fulfilling the Super Bowl promise

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the Super Bowl.

The meeting comes months after a lip reader claimed Hamilton told Kim she would one day meet his mother during their public Super Bowl LX appearance.

According to lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling, Hamilton whispered to Kardashian, per Daily Mail: “No, I don’t take just any girl to my mom. I mean, you’re gonna meet her someday, she is very excited to see you.” Kim reportedly replied “OK”.

Lewis Hamilton and his mum Carmen
Lewis Hamilton and his mum Carmen
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However, this family-oriented gathering appears to have eased those speculations, at least publicly.

From rumoured romance to Hollywood power couple

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian | Instagram

Hamilton and Kardashian first hard-launched their romance at Super Bowl LX earlier this year. The superstar duo have made headlines from romantic getaways in the Cotswolds and Paris to international appearances in Tokyo and Coachella, as well as the cultural contrast between the reserved British F1 icon and the global reality TV mogul.

Pulse Sports revealed in detail the powerful Instagram effect of the romance. Since rumours surfaced in early February, Hamilton has gained over 586,000 Instagram followers, reversing a January slump where he lost more than 3,000 followers. The biggest single-day spike coincided with key moments in their relationship and his racing performances.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly dating

Meanwhile, Pulse Sports also noted a slight “Kardashian DE-ffect,” with Kim experiencing a minor net follower loss as the pairing dominated headlines.

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Sources close to the pair have described Kardashian as completely smitten with the F1 icon, with the relationship generating massive global interest

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