Kim Kardashian to make F1 debut? Lewis Hamilton and girlfriend spotted in Tokyo ahead of Japanese GP

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were spotted together in Tokyo ahead of the third race of the season.

A fresh public sighting of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton has added further context to ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship.

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The pair were seen walking together in Tokyo alongside Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian.

Lewis Hamilton | Credit: IMAGO

SKIMS co-founder Kim Kardashian | Getty

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What's the gossip?

The images, which emerged on X via a popular Lewis Hamilton fan account (@LH44Fanpage8) and quickly amassed nearly 1 million views, appear to have been taken candidly on a city street near a train station.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian spotted together in Tokyo | X/@LH44Fanpage8

They show Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton, 41, moving closely side by side as part of a small group that included security personnel. In the viral photos, Kim’s arm is positioned inward toward Lewis’, while his is angled close to hers. Kardashian was dressed in a sleek grey form-fitting dress while Hamilton donned a dark jacket, denim pants and Timberland boots.

Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian spotted together in Tokyo | X/@LH44Fanpage8

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One photo captured the pair from behind a passerby and another offered a clearer street-level view amid urban signage and buildings.

Lewis Hamilton in Tokyo | X/@LH44Fanpage8

This sighting has been enough to reignite conversation online amid the dating rumours that have persisted across multiple sightings without formal confirmation.

The seven-time world champion and the SKIMS founder have been linked since early 2026 through various encounters, including trips to the Cotswolds, Paris, the Super Bowl, and Arizona, as well as Hamilton’s recent social media praise, complete with heart-eyes emojis, for Kardashian’s 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party look just days ago.

Word on the street is they've reportedly been friends since 2014, but the latest Tokyo outing marks one of their most public appearances yet.

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Will Kim Kardashian attend the Japanese Grand Prix?

Kim Kardashian | Getty

The timing of the appearance is particularly notable. With the Formula 1 calendar heading to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, attention has naturally shifted to the possibility of Kardashian making an appearance within the paddock environment as the sport's newest high-profile WAG (Wife and girlfriend).

Should she attend, it would mark a significant crossover moment between celebrity culture and the high-octane world of motorsport, potentially amplifying F1’s global mainstream appeal.

Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari F1 team | Credit: IMAGO

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Kim Kardashian | Getty

However, as with the broader dating speculation, nothing has been confirmed yet.

There has been no indication from either Kardashian or Hamilton regarding her attendance at the race, nor any public acknowledgment of a relationship.

When is the 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

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The 2026 Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, 29 March 2026 at the Suzuka International Racing Course. It serves as the third round of the Formula 1 season.

The race weekend officially runs from Friday, 27 March, to Sunday, 29 March.

Hamilton enters the 2026 Japanese GP with his highest level of confidence since joining Ferrari, following a breakthrough podium finish (3rd place) at the recent Chinese Grand Prix.

After a nightmare 2025 season where he failed to secure a single podium, Hamilton describes himself as “reignited.”

Ferrari is currently the closest challenger to Mercedes after Hamilton marginally outperformed teammate Charles Leclerc in China.

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