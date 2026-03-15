Hamilton was better than me - Leclerc admits disappointment after missing out on podium in Chinese GP

Leclerc lamented a missed podium at Shanghai following a bittersweet battle in Sunday's main race.

In a thrilling 2026 Chinese Grand Prix marked by intense intra-team battles and strategic overtakes, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton secured the team's sole podium finish with a hard-fought P3, while teammate Charles Leclerc crossed the line in P4 after a race filled with "fun" but ultimate disappointment.

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The Monegasque driver openly acknowledged Hamilton's superior performance throughout the weekend, highlighting the seven-time world champion's edge from Free Practice 1 onward, in a display of sportsmanship amid Ferrari's ongoing chase to close the gap on frontrunners like Mercedes.

The race at the Shanghai International Circuit saw Kimi Antonelli dominate for Mercedes, clinching victory ahead of teammate George Russell in P2. Hamilton capitalized on strong tire management and clean overtakes to fend off Leclerc in a multi-lap duel that captivated fans.

What Leclerc said

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc |Instagram

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Speaking to Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath, Leclerc reflected on the day with a mix of positivity and regret:

“Lewis today was better and he was faster from FP1, I’m obviously happy for his podium! I’m disappointed also because I was out of it. In the end we gave everything, I really had fun today in the race," the French driver said.

“Unfortunately, what we saw today is what we expected from Australia but for some reason we didn’t see, MERC’s pace is impressive. The only hope i have is staying 60 laps and attack every turn… then maybe we can win," Leclerc added.

What Hamilton said

Hamilton, in his 26th race for Ferrari, expressed delight after securing his first podium for the Italian outfit.

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Lewis Hamilton's first podium for Ferrari | IMAGO

“I had so much fun, we had a great start...it was one of the most enjoyable races I’ve had in a long time, if ever," he told Sky Sports.

Speaking on the battle with his teammate Leclerc, he said: "The fact that the cars are the way they are this year and that battle with Charles at the end was awesome. A great wheel-to-wheel battle and very fair and just what we want."

“It’s such a special day, it’s been one of the most amazing weeks I’ve had," Hamilton then added in the media area, before congratulating race winner Kimi Antonelli: "A big, huge congratulations to Kimi, it’s a real privilege to come and take my place and get to work with an amazing team."

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The 41-year-old who enjoyed the support of his family revealed what the victory meant to him on Mother's Day: “To travel around with my mum and have these special moments together, for her to see the support I get here in Shanghai.

“Honestly, last night was the first time in 20 years that I’ve been racing that I took my mum through what I go through before a race. It’s like studying for a test before every race…I learned a lot in the last race and brought it into this race.