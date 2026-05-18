Chelsea interim coach breaks silence as Xabi Alonso confirmed as new coach

Chelsea interim manager Calum McFarlane insists Blues will qualify for Europe.

Chelsea interim manager Calum McFarlane has expressed excitement over the appointment of former Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as the club’s new head coach.

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The West London club confirmed Alonso as their next manager after the Spaniard agreed to a four-year contract that will officially begin on July 1.

The former Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Spain midfielder will replace Liam Rosenior, following a turbulent campaign in which Chelsea has struggled for consistency both domestically and in cup competitions.

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Until Alonso formally takes charge, McFarlane will continue overseeing first-team duties and is preparing the squad for the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea enter the fixture knowing that victory is essential if they are to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for European football next season alive.

The Blues currently sit three points behind eighth-placed Brentford and remain in contention for a UEFA Conference League place.

McFarlane insists on finishing strong

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Speaking during his pre-match press conference, McFarlane emphasised the importance of finishing the campaign strongly despite the uncertainty that has surrounded the club throughout the season.

McFarlane insisted the Blues remain fully focused on securing European qualification before the season ends.

He said, “We’re very, very focused. We need to win the next two games to give ourselves the best chance to finish as high in the table as possible and get European football.

“The players have shown fight and heart in the last two games. For me, that’s not an issue. Everyone knows about the rivalry but both teams also have lots to play for. Both teams are fighting for the points, so we shouldn’t need to add extra motivation but it will naturally be there.”

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Alonso’s arrival has already generated optimism among Chelsea supporters, many of whom believe the Spaniard could bring much-needed stability and identity back to Stamford Bridge.

The 44-year-old enjoyed remarkable success during his spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he earned widespread praise.

McFarlane admitted he was delighted by the club’s decision to appoint Alonso and believes the Spaniard’s reputation alone commands instant respect within the dressing room.

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He added, “Really exciting news. Great coach with a massive pedigree. We’re all really looking forward to working with Xabi.

“It doesn’t surprise me. We’re a massive club with some of the best players in the world.”

The interim manager also revealed that anticipation is growing within the squad ahead of Alonso’s arrival.