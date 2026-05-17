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Chelsea captain James tenders apology to fans after FA Cup heartbreak

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:39 - 17 May 2026
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Chelsea captain James tenders apology to fans
Chelsea captain Reece James has offered a sincere apology to the club's supporters after a disappointing season and FA Cup final defeat.
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The Blues suffered a narrow 1-0 FA Cup final loss to Manchester City at Wembley after a late goal by Antoine Semenyo.

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This latest loss at Wembley Stadium marks Chelsea's seventh straight defeat in a final at the venue, continuing a harrowing streak across various domestic cup tournaments.

Chelsea's prospects of clinching a spot in European competition next season remain uncertain following their loss at Wembley.

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James’ apology message to Chelsea fans

James returned to the starting lineup for the final and was deployed in a midfield role to provide stability. 

Despite a determined performance, the result was another blow in a difficult campaign, prompting an apology from James.

Chelsea captain James || Imago
Chelsea captain James || Imago

James was candid about the team's struggles throughout the year, acknowledging that their current position falls well short of the club's high standards.

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"We've underperformed this season. I would like to apologise to the fans for the lack of results," James told the club's official website. 

"It’s been difficult. I hope that we pick it up soon. We need to rest and recover and get back on the training pitch and start preparing for our next game against Spurs."

Chelsea players frustrated || imago
Chelsea players frustrated || imago

Looking back at the final, James believed Chelsea's performance was strong enough to challenge the Premier League title contenders but admitted their failure to convert chances was the decisive factor.

"It’s disappointing to lose," he said. "If you take a step back and look at the game, not the scoreline, we matched them and went toe-to-toe. 

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“They managed to score off a half-chance in the second half. I tried everything and did everything I could."

"I can't question anyone's willingness or desire to win," James added. "We all wanted it. We just didn't get the rub of the green."

With only two Premier League matches left to play, Chelsea's fate is not entirely in their own hands.

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