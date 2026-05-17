Cristiano Ronaldo snubs second-place medal after losing another trophy with Al-Nassr

A visibly frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo chose not to collect his runners-up medal after Al-Nassr suffered their second major setback in less than a week, extending his wait for a significant trophy in Saudi Arabia.

The disappointment began on Tuesday when a late goalkeeping error denied Al Nassr a crucial victory against title rivals Al Hilal.

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The heartbreak compounded on Saturday as the team fell 1-0 to Japanese club Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League 2 final.

Despite playing at their home ground, the King Saud University Stadium, and controlling much of the game, Al-Nassr could not find a way past Gamba Osaka.

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Ronaldo not seen in the medal presentation

Ronaldo, who missed several opportunities during the match, walked straight off the pitch at the final whistle and was absent from the subsequent medal ceremony, according to reports.

Since his high-profile move to Al-Nassr in December 2022, the Portuguese superstar has now been on the losing side in four cup finals.

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo || imago

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His only piece of silverware with the club remains the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, which is not considered an official major tournament.

However, Ronaldo and his team must quickly regroup for a decisive league fixture. Al-Nassr can clinch the Saudi Pro League title with a victory at home against Damac on Thursday.

They enter the final matchday two points ahead of Al-Hilal on the league table, who play their last game simultaneously.

Ronaldo looking frustrated || Imago

The team's lead in the league was narrowed after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal earlier in the week.

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