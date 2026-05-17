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‘It's strange, it's unusual’ - Gerrard condemns Salah’s outburst, claims it could affect dressing room

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:31 - 17 May 2026
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Gerrard condemns Salah’s outburst
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has described Mohamed Salah's recent social media post as a "damning" message for incoming manager Arne Slot, suggesting trouble may be brewing in the Anfield dressing room.
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Following a disappointing 4-2 loss against Aston Villa, the Egyptian star posted a message on Saturday.

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The winger stated that the team needed to "recover their identity" and urged his teammates to meet the club's high standards. 

His outburst came after Liverpool failed to seal a Champions League spot and will need to wait until the last game of the season.

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Gerrard reacts to Salah’s comment

Speaking on TNT Sports, the former Liverpool captain expressed his concern over the timing and nature of Salah's comments, interpreting them as a sign of internal issues at the club.

"Wow. Listen, that is extremely interesting," Gerrard said. "Mo Salah doesn't really speak much, and he doesn't tweet, and he certainly doesn't tweet like that. 

Liverpool legend Gerrard || Imago
Liverpool legend Gerrard || Imago

“So I think that he's sending a message to the outside that things in that Liverpool dressing room are not right: the identity's gone, and it's really hurting him to see it in front of his own eyes."

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"I'm surprised by the timing... that is quite damning to the Liverpool manager and the staff in terms of where this team's at," he added. 

Gerrard questioned the timing of the post, with just one game remaining in the season, and suggested it reflects poorly on the team's current state under the outgoing management.

Mohamed Salah for Liverpool || imago
Mohamed Salah for Liverpool || imago

"It's strange, it's unusual. He's going to be doing a load of media around his last game, I'm sure.

"I'm really looking forward to the coming days because that's unusual for a Liverpool player, and it's unusual for Mo Salah."

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Salah is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season after a remarkable career that saw him win several trophies at Anfield.

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