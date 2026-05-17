Tapping Grace: How Iheanacho’s Celtic victory is fuelling Rivers United’s NPFL title dreams

With exactly one week remaining until the ultimate NPFL final-day showdown, Rivers United assistant coach is using Kelechi Iheanacho’s dramatic Scottish title miracle to fuel his squad's self-belief.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho won the Scottish Premiership title with Celtic in a dramatic final-day 3-1 victory over Hearts.

Rivers United Coach Yemi 'Yema' Olanrewaju publicly stated he is "tapping into the grace" of the Celtic star ahead of the NPFL finale.

Trailing Enugu Rangers by just one point, Rivers United must beat Katsina United and hope Rangers drop points in Lagos against Ikorodu City to snatch the title next Sunday.

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With exactly one week remaining until the ultimate Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) final-day showdown, Rivers United Coach Yemi Olanrewaju, popularly known as 'Yema,' is using Kelechi Iheanacho’s dramatic Scottish title miracle to fuel his squad's self-belief.

Following a heart-stopping conclusion to the Scottish season where Iheanacho came off the bench to help Celtic shatter Hearts' 66-year championship dream, the Super Eagles forward took to Instagram to celebrate.

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Yemi Olanrewaju wants the title next weekend.

Iheanacho posted a picture with the trophy alongside a cheeky caption: "If you need a trophy, call me. What a dramatic season. MostHighGod has done it."

Spotted in the comment section immediately after was Rivers United's tactical mastermind, Yema, who wrote: "I tap into your grace in one week's time…"

The NPFL Final Day Math

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Rivers United are officially channelling that exact underdog energy in a bid to snatch domestic glory at the absolute death.

Trailing table-toppers Enugu Rangers by a solitary point, Finidi George and Yema know that destiny is no longer entirely in their hands, mirroring the exact pressure Celtic mastered in Glasgow.

Yemi Olanrewaju (left) was an assistant to Finidi George when they won the NPFL two seasons ago at Enyimba. (Photo Credit: Enyimba/X)

To pull off their own miracle on Sunday, May 24, the mathematical script is clear-cut:

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The Pride of Rivers must secure all three points at home in Port Harcourt against an unpredictable Katsina United side.

Yemi Olanrewaju

They need Ikorodu City to either draw with or defeat league leaders Enugu Rangers at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

With Ikorodu City aggressively fighting for a CAF Confederation Cup ticket, the Lagos side will not be laying down the red carpet for the leaders.

Yema and Finidi George at Rivers United.

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Yema’s social media rallying cry has completely set the tone for Rivers United’s training week. By publicly aiming to replicate Iheanacho's final-day heroics, the coaching staff is telling their players that title races are never over until the final whistle blows across the country.