Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka: Cristiano Ronaldo struggles as Faris Najd lose Champions League two final

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr were beaten by Japanese outfit Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League two final.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr suffered a heartbreaking defeat on home soil as Japanese side Gamba Osaka pulled off a massive upset to win the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Two final.

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A clinical first-half strike from Deniz Hümmet was enough to secure a 1-0 victory at Alawwal Park in Riyadh on Saturday.

Despite being heavy favourites and dominating the opening exchanges, Jorge Jesus's star-studded lineup failed to find a breakthrough against a resolute and highly disciplined Gamba Osaka defence, leaving their dreams of continental glory shattered in front of their own supporters.

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Key Match Details

The match began predictably, with Al Nassr controlling possession and creating early pressure. However, a combination of stellar goalkeeping and a stunning counter-attack completely flipped the script.

Al Nassr dictated the tempo early on. In the 8th minute, Abdulrahman Ghareeb created a dangerous moment with a strong run and low shot, but Gamba's goalkeeper Kosei Araki reacted brilliantly.

João Félix and Iñigo Martínez also tested Araki shortly after, but the young shot-stopper stood firm to keep the match level.

Against the run of play, Gamba Osaka found the breakthrough. Forward Deniz Hümmet collected a precise pass from Issam Jebali inside the penalty area, swivelled, and sent a composed, low shot into the bottom corner of the net, stunning the home crowd and giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

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Both managers made tactical changes at the interval. Al Nassr introduced Sultan Al-Ghannam to bolster their width, while Gamba Osaka replaced their goalscorer, Hümmet, with Harumi Minamino to inject fresh legs and protect their narrow advantage.

As the second half progressed and the equaliser remained elusive, Al Nassr's frustration became evident. Backup goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi received a yellow card from the bench in the 51st minute, and Ghareeb was booked in the 63rd minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo, desperate to salvage the final, had a late opportunity in the 86th minute, but his shot from inside the box was heroically blocked by the Gamba defence.

Two-time African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mané also spurned chances throughout the night. Despite six minutes of stoppage time, Gamba safely navigated the final moments to secure the trophy.

The 1-0 triumph is a historic achievement for Gamba Osaka, marking their return to continental glory and making them the first Japanese winners of the newly formatted AFC Champions League Two.

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For Al Nassr, the defeat is a bitter pill to swallow. After winning all 10 of their matches in the competition leading up to the final, failing to lift the trophy at home adds immense disappointment to their season.