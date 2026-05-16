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I haven't won in a while — Iheanacho ecstatic after winning first top-flight league title

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:05 - 16 May 2026
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Super Eagles ace Kelechi Iheanacho was visibly elated after winning the Premiership title.
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Kelechi Iheanacho expressed profound elation after capturing the Scottish Premiership with Celtic, visibly clutching the prize during the celebrations and declaring absolute joy.

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What Iheanacho said

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Iheanacho, hauling the Premiership trophy on his shoulder, said, "It feels good. It feels so good, I can't let go of this trophy." 

Coming off the bench to help his side navigate the gruelling title decider against Hearts, the Nigerian forward candidly reflected on the immense weight of the occasion. 

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"It was a big tension, and it's a massive pressure, but we know what to do today, and we did it," he told reporters. "They were; they were a very strong side, but God of Soccer was on our side today." 

Kelechi Iheanacho || imago
Kelechi Iheanacho || imago

The triumph marks a personal milestone for the 29-year-old, representing the very first top-flight league title of his relatively illustrious career. 

Iheanacho’s individual performance level in his debut campaign in Glasgow directly contributed to the triumph, yielding an impressive 9 goal contributions across 23 appearances in all competitions, including the big goals to help push Celtic over the finish line.

Kelechi Iheanacho: Career resurgence 

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The current stint in Scotland marks a resurgence in Iheanacho’s career, following highly disappointing, short-lived spells at Sevilla and Middlesbrough over the previous two seasons. 

Addressing his long-awaited return to the winner's podium, the forward expressed sheer relief and gratitude, noting, "It's another silverware for me. I haven’t won any silverware in a while, so I'm happy winning with this massive club." 

Prior to hoisting the trophy at Celtic Park, Iheanacho's last taste of major top-flight silverware came a half-decade ago when he secured the 2021 FA Community Shield and the 2020/21 FA Cup during his tenure with Leicester City.

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