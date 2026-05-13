‘Nothing will stop Ronaldo’ — Angry fans react as Bento disaster denies Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League title
A devastating 98th-minute blunder by goalkeeper Bento sent shockwaves through the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday night, dragging Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-awaited championship coronation to the final day of the season.
Al-Nassr were seconds away from popping the champagne during a high-octane Riyadh Derby, holding a slender lead that would have mathematically sealed Ronaldo's first domestic league crown in Saudi Arabia.
Instead, a catastrophic lack of communication in the dying moments of stoppage time saw Bento turn the ball into his own net, gifting rivals a dramatic 1-1 draw and silencing the travelling Al-Nassr faithful.
The immediate fallout on social media was a volatile mixture of unbridled fury at the Brazilian shot-stopper and unwavering defiance regarding Ronaldo’s ultimate destiny.
‘Destiny Will Arrive’
Full time.— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 12, 2026
We will keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/mozA3Uzu4T
Despite the heartbreak of having the trophy snatched from their grasp at the death, the global fanbase of the Portuguese icon quickly rallied to protect his historic pursuit.
“Dread it. Run from it. Destiny will still arrive regardless,” one passionate fan posted on X. “Nothing will stop Cristiano Ronaldo from winning the Saudi League this season.”
Others chose to see the painful draw as nothing more than a momentary speed bump on the road to a far grander celebration. “Little setback, we can do it in front of our fans on the final day again! Allahu Akbar,” a supporter declared.
Another added: “It was supposed to be tonight boss. But nevertheless, we will win next game. The dream is still active.”
Little setback , we can do it in front of our fans on the final day again !!!!— 𝕂𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 (@kusssman) May 12, 2026
Allahu akbar. pic.twitter.com/fU390VQeDZ
The Cost of Miscommunication
While optimism remained high for the ultimate prize, the spotlight remained firmly fixed on Bento's absolute horror show under pressure.
With the title firmly in their hands, the total breakdown between the goalkeeper and his defensive line left fans utterly bewildered.
“I feel bad that he didn't carry the league tonight,” a frustrated supporter lamented online. “See what lack of communication can cause.”
Al-Nassr now must dust themselves off and prepare for a high-stakes final matchday.
You got me watching Arabian league my GOAT! https://t.co/y6VYkSSnwR— TG OMORI (@boy_director) May 12, 2026
While the trophy presentation is temporarily on ice, the equation remains simple for Ronaldo and his teammates: win the final match on home soil, and the historic crown will officially belong to Riyadh.