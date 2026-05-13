‘He helped me in my first year’ - Mbappé opens up on close relationship with Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappé has spoken about his close bond with Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing that the Real Madrid icon has become a key source of support as he navigates a challenging first season in the Spanish capital.

While Mbappé has found a strong ally in Ronaldo off the pitch, his on-field situation at the Santiago Bernabéu is becoming increasingly tense, with fans signing petitions for him to leave the club.

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Real Madrid are on the verge of a second consecutive trophyless season, and much of the blame is being directed at their high-profile 2024 signing.

Although his individual goal-scoring record is respectable, critics argue that the team's overall performance and work ethic have declined since the former Paris Saint-Germain forward's arrival on a free transfer.

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Mbappe speaks highly of Ronaldo

Despite facing intense scrutiny over his recent performances, the French superstar expressed his gratitude for the guidance from his childhood hero.

It is well-documented that Mbappé grew up idolising Ronaldo, with famous photos showing his bedroom walls covered in posters of the Portuguese forward.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

Now, the French international has shared that their connection has deepened into a genuine friendship.

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In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Mbappé elaborated on their relationship. "He is a friend now," he said. "It’s so great when people you idolise when you’re young become your friends.

Al Nassr star Ronaldo || Imago

“We used to talk a lot, and he helped me in my first year at Madrid, because he knows it very well. We have a wonderful relationship and I’m very happy with it.”

Currently sidelined with an injury, Mbappé's availability for Real Madrid's final three La Liga fixtures against Real Oviedo, Sevilla, and Athletic Club remains uncertain.

However, he is expected to lead the line for France as their talisman at the 2026 World Cup in North America this summer.

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