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Mbappe accused of mocking Real Madrid during El Clasico defeat

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:15 - 10 May 2026
Kylian Mbappe's online gesture has drawn immense scrutiny and speculations from Real Madrid fans.
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Kylian Mbappé has sparked controversy and drawn fierce accusations of mocking his own club after posting a picture of himself watching El Clásico from home. 

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With Real Madrid trailing 2-0 to Barcelona, the French forward shared an image of his television screen, a gesture widely interpreted by the furious Madrid fanbase as a veiled, deliberate dig. 

What fans said

The crushing 2-0 defeat mathematically guaranteed Hansi Flick’s Barcelona the LALIGA title at the expense of their bitter rivals. 

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Mbappé was omitted from Álvaro Arbeloa's matchday squad for the title decider as he continues to recover from a lingering hamstring injury originally sustained in late April, forcing him to watch his teammates' devastating collapse from afar.

After the post updating fans via his Instagram story that he was following proceedings, many read a deeper meaning to the gesture. They have construed the specific timing of the post as Mbappé's calculated attempt to prove a definitive point: that he is not the root cause of the team's abysmal on-pitch performances

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Pushing back against the narrative

Despite currently sitting as the club's top scorer this campaign, Mbappe has been viciously scapegoated and accused of destabilising the squad's balance and dressing room harmony. 

With Real Madrid now officially set to endure a humiliating second consecutive trophyless season since his blockbuster arrival ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, the environment surrounding the superstar has grown incredibly toxic. 

By seemingly highlighting the team's failure to perform in his absence, supporters suspect Mbappé is pushing back against the prevailing narrative that he is the primary catalyst for the club's ongoing institutional crisis.

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