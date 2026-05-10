Mbappe accused of mocking Real Madrid during El Clasico defeat

Kylian Mbappe's online gesture has drawn immense scrutiny and speculations from Real Madrid fans.

Kylian Mbappé has sparked controversy and drawn fierce accusations of mocking his own club after posting a picture of himself watching El Clásico from home.

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With Real Madrid trailing 2-0 to Barcelona, the French forward shared an image of his television screen, a gesture widely interpreted by the furious Madrid fanbase as a veiled, deliberate dig.

What fans said

The crushing 2-0 defeat mathematically guaranteed Hansi Flick’s Barcelona the LALIGA title at the expense of their bitter rivals.

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Mbappé was omitted from Álvaro Arbeloa's matchday squad for the title decider as he continues to recover from a lingering hamstring injury originally sustained in late April, forcing him to watch his teammates' devastating collapse from afar.

After the post updating fans via his Instagram story that he was following proceedings, many read a deeper meaning to the gesture. They have construed the specific timing of the post as Mbappé's calculated attempt to prove a definitive point: that he is not the root cause of the team's abysmal on-pitch performances

🚨 Kylian Mbappé on IG. pic.twitter.com/b8Ga63Fs4C — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 10, 2026

Mbappe has finished me, he could've taken that screenshot at 0-0 but chose to take it 2-0 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — G (@Gideoomatic) May 10, 2026

When we were beating Man city and Atletico without mbappe,he never posted anything supporting the club then so why now 😂 — 𝗞🇻🇦 (@yfwKinz) May 10, 2026

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If he wanted to piss me off then fair enough he did a good job https://t.co/xJMReYKKyr — 🫵🏽 (@idoxvi) May 10, 2026

He waited to post till we were losing so he could make fun of the people who say Madrid are better without Mbappe https://t.co/Xak9zSmkwA — َ (@Asensii20) May 10, 2026

BRO IS TROLLING HIS OWN TEAM?? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Wvr9n90yUy — MC (@CrewsMat10) May 10, 2026

Either 1. Not watching from the start.



Or 2. Posting at 2-0 to have that “look where they are without me” attached…



He only gets less likeable with time. https://t.co/a6BgaDUqlR — M. (@MikhaeIII) May 10, 2026

he’s always had an agenda against Alvaro Arbeloa and this club. He didn’t post when we beat city or even Atleti, didn’t post when it was 0-0, but the moment we went down 2 0 he remembered to support us by posting on IG 😂😂 https://t.co/467LmU0I5a — ✰ (@DarrylRMFC) May 10, 2026

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Pushing back against the narrative

Despite currently sitting as the club's top scorer this campaign, Mbappe has been viciously scapegoated and accused of destabilising the squad's balance and dressing room harmony.

With Real Madrid now officially set to endure a humiliating second consecutive trophyless season since his blockbuster arrival ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, the environment surrounding the superstar has grown incredibly toxic.