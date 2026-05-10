Yamal surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo

Lamine Yamal's recent achievement with Barcelona has led to questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's LALIGA legacy.

Following Barcelona’s El Clásico victory over Real Madrid, football fans immediately flooded X (formerly Twitter) to point out a staggering statistical milestone: Lamine Yamal has officially secured more LALIGA titles than Cristiano Ronaldo.

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What fans said

By mathematically clinching the 2025/26 LALIGA title against their eternal rivals, the Barcelona winger captured his third domestic league crown, directly adding to his 2022/23 and 2024/25 successes.

Supporters utilised this achievement to mock the Portuguese legend's domestic record during his iconic nine-year tenure at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Despite Ronaldo's unprecedented individual scoring feats and massive continental success with Los Blancos, he only managed to lift the Spanish top-flight trophy twice—during the 2011/12 and 2016/17 campaigns—a total that the young Spanish international has now definitively surpassed.

Lamine Yamal wins his third LALIGA title, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, who won two league titles during his time at Real Madrid 🏆🏆🏆



He's only 18 years old 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lYCYUaacNp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 10, 2026

Cristiano left Madrid with 2 LALIGA titles… Lamine matched that before finishing high school and already added another — Nyamenehene (@CreatingGodfred) May 10, 2026

La Liga titles :



Lamine Yamal: 3



Cristiano Ronaldo: 2 pic.twitter.com/x06IvUP8Ke — Berneese (@theberneese) May 10, 2026

La Liga titles won:



Lamine Yamal — 3



Cristiano Ronaldo — 2 pic.twitter.com/x4FbFivG8G — ACCRA MAYOR 🥲🥷 (@0panaa_1) May 10, 2026

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Lamine yamal now has more league titles in Spain than Ronaldo,

Remember

Yamal is still 18 — Korede kimmich 🍫🪖🪖 (@spartankimmich) May 10, 2026

Lamine Yamal is better than Ronaldo in La Liga! https://t.co/dfvfzDn0Se — BeksFCB (@Joshua__Ubeku) May 10, 2026

Lamine Yamal, who wears the Barcelona shirt, has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the number of La Liga titles.



📌Lamine Yamal: 4 seasons, 3 titles

📌Cristiano Ronaldo: 9 seasons, 2 titles pic.twitter.com/mCZ6ZkOQjJ — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) May 10, 2026

Chasing Gento's milestone

The fact that Yamal has already secured three league titles at just 18 years old sets him up perfectly to chase one of Spanish football's most untouchable records.

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Should Yamal continue his domestic dominance with Barcelona, he possesses the youth and elite quality to eventually threaten Paco Gento’s all-time record.

The legendary Real Madrid winger currently holds the ultimate benchmark with an astonishing 12 LALIGA titles won between 1953 and 1969.