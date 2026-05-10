Yamal surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo
Following Barcelona’s El Clásico victory over Real Madrid, football fans immediately flooded X (formerly Twitter) to point out a staggering statistical milestone: Lamine Yamal has officially secured more LALIGA titles than Cristiano Ronaldo.
What fans said
By mathematically clinching the 2025/26 LALIGA title against their eternal rivals, the Barcelona winger captured his third domestic league crown, directly adding to his 2022/23 and 2024/25 successes.
Supporters utilised this achievement to mock the Portuguese legend's domestic record during his iconic nine-year tenure at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Despite Ronaldo's unprecedented individual scoring feats and massive continental success with Los Blancos, he only managed to lift the Spanish top-flight trophy twice—during the 2011/12 and 2016/17 campaigns—a total that the young Spanish international has now definitively surpassed.
Lamine Yamal wins his third LALIGA title, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, who won two league titles during his time at Real Madrid 🏆🏆🏆— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 10, 2026
He's only 18 years old 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lYCYUaacNp
Cristiano left Madrid with 2 LALIGA titles… Lamine matched that before finishing high school and already added another— Nyamenehene (@CreatingGodfred) May 10, 2026
La Liga titles :— Berneese (@theberneese) May 10, 2026
Lamine Yamal: 3
Cristiano Ronaldo: 2 pic.twitter.com/x06IvUP8Ke
La Liga titles won:— ACCRA MAYOR 🥲🥷 (@0panaa_1) May 10, 2026
Lamine Yamal — 3
Cristiano Ronaldo — 2 pic.twitter.com/x4FbFivG8G
Lamine yamal now has more league titles in Spain than Ronaldo,— Korede kimmich 🍫🪖🪖 (@spartankimmich) May 10, 2026
Remember
Yamal is still 18
Lamine Yamal is better than Ronaldo in La Liga! https://t.co/dfvfzDn0Se— BeksFCB (@Joshua__Ubeku) May 10, 2026
Lamine Yamal, who wears the Barcelona shirt, has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the number of La Liga titles.— Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) May 10, 2026
📌Lamine Yamal: 4 seasons, 3 titles
📌Cristiano Ronaldo: 9 seasons, 2 titles pic.twitter.com/mCZ6ZkOQjJ
Chasing Gento's milestone
The fact that Yamal has already secured three league titles at just 18 years old sets him up perfectly to chase one of Spanish football's most untouchable records.
Should Yamal continue his domestic dominance with Barcelona, he possesses the youth and elite quality to eventually threaten Paco Gento’s all-time record.
The legendary Real Madrid winger currently holds the ultimate benchmark with an astonishing 12 LALIGA titles won between 1953 and 1969.
While Gento's milestone has stood for over half a century, Yamal’s early accumulation of domestic silverware proves he is already operating on a historic, record-breaking timeline.