Advertisement

Yamal surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:47 - 10 May 2026
Lamine Yamal's recent achievement with Barcelona has led to questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's LALIGA legacy.
Advertisement

Following Barcelona’s  El Clásico victory over Real Madrid, football fans immediately flooded X (formerly Twitter) to point out a staggering statistical milestone: Lamine Yamal has officially secured more LALIGA titles than Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Advertisement

What fans said

By mathematically clinching the 2025/26 LALIGA title against their eternal rivals, the Barcelona winger captured his third domestic league crown, directly adding to his 2022/23 and 2024/25 successes. 

Supporters utilised this achievement to mock the Portuguese legend's domestic record during his iconic nine-year tenure at the Santiago Bernabéu. 

Advertisement

Despite Ronaldo's unprecedented individual scoring feats and massive continental success with Los Blancos, he only managed to lift the Spanish top-flight trophy twice—during the 2011/12 and 2016/17 campaigns—a total that the young Spanish international has now definitively surpassed.

Advertisement

Chasing Gento's milestone

The fact that Yamal has already secured three league titles at just 18 years old sets him up perfectly to chase one of Spanish football's most untouchable records. 

Advertisement

Should Yamal continue his domestic dominance with Barcelona, he possesses the youth and elite quality to eventually threaten Paco Gento’s all-time record. 

The legendary Real Madrid winger currently holds the ultimate benchmark with an astonishing 12 LALIGA  titles won between 1953 and 1969. 

While Gento's milestone has stood for over half a century, Yamal’s early accumulation of domestic silverware proves he is already operating on a historic, record-breaking timeline.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Mbappe accused of mocking Real Madrid during El Clasico defeat
Football
10.05.2026
Mbappe accused of mocking Real Madrid during El Clasico defeat
Yamal surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo
Football
10.05.2026
Yamal surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Blaugrana win El Clasico to clinch 29th LALIGA title
Football
10.05.2026
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Blaugrana win El Clasico to clinch 29th LALIGA title
Liverpool contact Real Madrid about key target
Football
10.05.2026
Liverpool contact Real Madrid about key target
Olivia Rodrigo meets Lamine Yamal as Barcelona unveils star-studded Spotify jersey for El Clásico
Sports Gist
10.05.2026
Olivia Rodrigo meets Lamine Yamal as Barcelona unveils star-studded Spotify jersey for El Clásico
I told them — Arteta reveals key moment his tactics won the game
Football
10.05.2026
I told them — Arteta reveals key moment his tactics won the game