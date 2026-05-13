Manchester United finally decide on Michael Carrick future
Manchester United are reportedly set to begin talks with Michael Carrick about making him the permanent manager after an impressive time at the helm.
The former Middlesbrough boss has led the Red Devils impressively and the club bosses are ready to discuss a new long term deal.
Carrick stepped into the dugout after Ruben Amorim was axed and has since steered the Red Devils to 10 wins from 15 games, dragging them up to third and securing a return to the Champions League.
Sky Sports reports that formal discussions are set to begin before United’s final trip to Brighton on May 24.
Manchester United ready to hand Carrick permanent role
BREAKING: Manchester United are ready to open talks with Michael Carrick about him continuing as head coach beyond the end of the season 🚨— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 13, 2026
Formal discussions are expected to begin before United’s final game against Brighton. pic.twitter.com/aDzFeBQmjv
While the hierarchy hasn't completely ruled out other candidates, Carrick is the leading candidate. His popularity in the dressing room and composed handling of the media have won over the decision-makers at Old Trafford.
The club has kept its options open by reaching out to other elite names, including the likes of PSG boss Luis Enrique, and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann.
However, the Red Devils are desperate to have a manager in place sooner rather than later to spearhead their summer transfer plans.
Carrick had a brief caretaker spell back in 2021, but this time, he looks ready to take the reins for good.