Advertisement

Manchester United finally decide on Michael Carrick future

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:30 - 13 May 2026
Michael Carrick || Imago
Michael Carrick || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Michael Carrick has turned things around at Old Trafford since taking over the Manchester United role on a short-term basis.
Advertisement

Manchester United are reportedly set to begin talks with Michael Carrick about making him the permanent manager after an impressive time at the helm.

Advertisement

The former Middlesbrough boss has led the Red Devils impressively and the club bosses are ready to discuss a new long term deal.

Carrick stepped into the dugout after Ruben Amorim was axed and has since steered the Red Devils to 10 wins from 15 games, dragging them up to third and securing a return to the Champions League.

Sky Sports reports that formal discussions are set to begin before United’s final trip to Brighton on May 24.

Advertisement

Manchester United ready to hand Carrick permanent role

While the hierarchy hasn't completely ruled out other candidates, Carrick is the leading candidate. His popularity in the dressing room and composed handling of the media have won over the decision-makers at Old Trafford.

The club has kept its options open by reaching out to other elite names, including the likes of PSG boss Luis Enrique, and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Advertisement

However, the Red Devils are desperate to have a manager in place sooner rather than later to spearhead their summer transfer plans.

Carrick had a brief caretaker spell back in 2021, but this time, he looks ready to take the reins for good.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Michael Carrick || Imago
Premier League
13.05.2026
Manchester United finally decide on Michael Carrick future
Arsenal's Ben White sidelined for season finale
Premier League
13.05.2026
Arsenal's Ben White sidelined for season finale and Champions League final
Howard Webb defends controversial VAR decision
Premier League
13.05.2026
Howard Webb defends controversial VAR decision to rule out West Ham’s goal against Arsenal
We want Lagos - CAF president unveils plans for 2026 CAF Awards
Football
13.05.2026
We want Lagos - CAF president unveils plans for 2026 CAF Awards
Brazil star Neymar
Football
13.05.2026
‘It's not an easy decision’ - Ancelotti faces difficult choice on Neymar's World Cup future
Osimhen’s teammate punched and assaulted
Football
13.05.2026
Osimhen’s teammate punched and assaulted after Galatasaray’s league title celebration