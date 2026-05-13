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Mbeumo joins Manchester United stars supporting Carrick for permanent role

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:20 - 13 May 2026
Bryan Mbeumo has praised Michael Carrick’s impact at Manchester United and admitted many players want the interim manager to stay permanently.
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Bryan Mbeumo has expressed his support for Michael Carrick to remain as the permanent manager of Manchester United following the team’s impressive resurgence under the interim boss.

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Carrick stepped into the role in January after the departure of Ruben Amorim and has since overseen a remarkable improvement in results and performances.

Under Carrick’s leadership, Manchester United have secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League after winning 10 of their 15 Premier League matches.

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Several senior players within the squad have already publicly praised Carrick’s impact.

What Mbeumo said

Speaking to The iPaper, Mbeumo commended the work being done behind the scenes by United’s coaching staff.

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“I work a lot with Travis Binnion and the video analysis team, but also sometimes with Steve Holland and the manager. It’s a really good staff and they’ve done very well. A Lot of People Want Carrick to Stay,” Mbeumo said.

The forward also revealed that there is strong backing for Carrick within football circles.

Everton takes on Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium | Image credits: Imago

“A lot of people would like Carrick to stay. Obviously, though, it’s not my decision,” he admitted.

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Reports suggest Manchester United’s hierarchy, led by INEOS and technical director Jason Wilcox, is expected to make a final decision on Carrick’s future before the end of the season.

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