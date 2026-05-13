Casemiro hits back at 'disrespectful' criticism from Liverpool legend Carragher
The former Liverpool defender had advised Casemiro to "leave the football before the football leaves you" following a difficult performance.
However, this season, the Brazilian has been an important player for Manchester United despite their poor start.
The midfielder has scored nine league goals for the Red Devils and have helped them secure a Champions League spot.
Casemiro blasts Carragher
In a recent interview, the five-time Champions League winner opened up about the intense scrutiny he has faced during a challenging season at Old Trafford, stating that "everyone kills you" when you struggle.
Casemiro also discussed the future of Manchester United, identifying one "unbelievable" young player as both the "present and future" of the club.
He highlighted a "big Michael Carrick problem," suggesting the club is still searching for a player to fill the void left by the former midfielder, and named a surprising individual as the most significant influence in the dressing room.
Meanwhile, speculation continues around the managerial position at Manchester United. Reports suggest that former player Michael Carrick is moving closer to consideration for a top job.
The club's plans also involve potential transfers, with club legend Rio Ferdinand urging United to "pounce" for an under-fire Real Madrid star, calling him an "unbelievable signing".