Casemiro hits back at 'disrespectful' criticism from Liverpool legend Carragher

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has responded to what he calls "disrespectful" comments from pundit Jamie Carragher, who suggested the Brazilian's time at the top level of football is over.

The former Liverpool defender had advised Casemiro to "leave the football before the football leaves you" following a difficult performance.

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However, this season, the Brazilian has been an important player for Manchester United despite their poor start.

The midfielder has scored nine league goals for the Red Devils and have helped them secure a Champions League spot.

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Casemiro blasts Carragher

In a recent interview, the five-time Champions League winner opened up about the intense scrutiny he has faced during a challenging season at Old Trafford, stating that "everyone kills you" when you struggle.

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago

Casemiro also discussed the future of Manchester United, identifying one "unbelievable" young player as both the "present and future" of the club.

He highlighted a "big Michael Carrick problem," suggesting the club is still searching for a player to fill the void left by the former midfielder, and named a surprising individual as the most significant influence in the dressing room.

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Man United midfielder Casemiro || Imago

Meanwhile, speculation continues around the managerial position at Manchester United. Reports suggest that former player Michael Carrick is moving closer to consideration for a top job.