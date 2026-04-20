Man United move on from Super Eagles star, identifies new Casemiro replacement

Manchester United have reportedly identified Real Madrid's star as the priority to replace Casemiro.

Manchester United have reportedly identified Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni as their primary transfer target to replace the departing Casemiro, who leaves when his contract expires at the end of the season.

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Red Devils for Tchouameni

According to a report by The Telegraph, the Red Devils are seeking a marquee defensive anchor and view Tchouameni’s skillset and experience positively.

Luring Tchouameni away from the Santiago Bernabéu will require a massive financial commitment, with Real Madrid reportedly valuing the France international at around €100 million.

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While the midfielder remains firmly tied to a contract expiring in 2028, reports suggest Los Blancos may be surprisingly open to sanctioning a sale, especially with their sights set on Manchester City’s Rodri.

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni | IMAGO

No more Ndidi to Man United?

Should the ambitious, big-money pursuit of Tchouameni materialise, that could spell the end to the enduring links between Manchester United and Wilfred Ndidi.

The club maintains a long-standing, well-documented admiration for the Nigeria international, whom United's recruitment team actively pursued across multiple previous transfer windows.

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The 29-year-old, who won the FA Cup with Leicester City, has been viewed as a highly experienced and significantly more cost-effective contingency plan, but Manchester United have yet to follow through.