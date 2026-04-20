Advertisement

Inter director sends warning to Barcelona regarding Bastoni

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:06 - 20 April 2026
Alessandro Bastoni
Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio has reacted to Barcelona's publicised interest in Alessandro Bastoni.
Advertisement

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has criticised Barcelona’s media-driven approach regarding their pursuit of Italian centre-back Alessandro Bastoni

Advertisement

The Blaugrana have identified the 27-year-old as their primary transfer target; what has followed are sustained updates on Barcelona’s interest, without any official contact between the two parties.

 What Ausilio said 

Following widespread Spanish reports suggesting that Barcelona had already initiated contact with Bastoni’s entourage to discuss personal terms, Ausilio rebuked the Catalan club's tactics. 

Advertisement

Speaking to the press recently, the Inter chief bluntly exposed the lack of direct communication, stating: “If someone wants Bastoni, they should call us and not talk [on the media].”

“There are no situations making us believe he will leave in the summer. We are very happy with Bastoni, and we’re sure he keep doing great for us."

The scathing comments strongly indicate that Joan Laporta's board has yet to formally contact the Italian club, instead relying on back-channel discussions and public leaks.

More hurdles for Barcelona

Advertisement

While Barcelona have identified the two-time Serie A champion as priority to anchor their defence next season, executing the transfer will require overcoming Inter's financial demands. 

Bastoni remains firmly tied to the Italian outfit with a contract until 2028, placing the Nerazzurri in a commanding negotiating position. 

Consequently, Inter are said to only be willing to listen to offers above €70 million, a figure that could prove beyond reach given Barcelona’s difficult financial situation.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
It's easier to win Champions League than LALIGA — Real Madrid coach admits
Football
20.04.2026
It's easier to win Champions League than LALIGA — Real Madrid coach admits
Brighton vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips: High-Flying Seagulls Welcome Waning World Champions For A European Place Battle
Betting Tips
20.04.2026
Brighton vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips: High-Flying Seagulls Welcome Waning World Champions For A European Place Battle
Inter director sends warning to Barcelona regarding Bastoni
Football
20.04.2026
Inter director sends warning to Barcelona regarding Bastoni
Arsenal Collapsing Once Again: Four More Games the Gunners Could Lose This Season
Football
20.04.2026
Arsenal Collapsing Once Again: Four More Games the Gunners Could Lose This Season
Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips: Faltering Los Blancos Host Relegation-Threatened El Glorioso At The Bernabeu
Betting Tips
20.04.2026
Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips: Faltering Los Blancos Host Relegation-Threatened El Glorioso At The Bernabeu
'Experience matters' - Ex-Super Eagles star wants Chelle to recall Kelechi Iheanacho
Super Eagles
20.04.2026
'Experience matters' - Ex-Super Eagles star wants Chelle to recall Kelechi Iheanacho