Inter director sends warning to Barcelona regarding Bastoni

Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio has reacted to Barcelona's publicised interest in Alessandro Bastoni.

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has criticised Barcelona’s media-driven approach regarding their pursuit of Italian centre-back Alessandro Bastoni

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The Blaugrana have identified the 27-year-old as their primary transfer target; what has followed are sustained updates on Barcelona’s interest, without any official contact between the two parties.

What Ausilio said

Following widespread Spanish reports suggesting that Barcelona had already initiated contact with Bastoni’s entourage to discuss personal terms, Ausilio rebuked the Catalan club's tactics.

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Speaking to the press recently, the Inter chief bluntly exposed the lack of direct communication, stating: “If someone wants Bastoni, they should call us and not talk [on the media].”

“There are no situations making us believe he will leave in the summer. We are very happy with Bastoni, and we’re sure he keep doing great for us."

The scathing comments strongly indicate that Joan Laporta's board has yet to formally contact the Italian club, instead relying on back-channel discussions and public leaks.

More hurdles for Barcelona

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While Barcelona have identified the two-time Serie A champion as priority to anchor their defence next season, executing the transfer will require overcoming Inter's financial demands.

Bastoni remains firmly tied to the Italian outfit with a contract until 2028, placing the Nerazzurri in a commanding negotiating position.