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Barcelona transfer plan takes as top target changes his mind

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 12:42 - 10 April 2026
Bastoni dejected after missing a goal
Barcelona's top defensive target Alessandro Bastoni is reportedly contemplating remaining at Inter.
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Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni is reportedly reconsidering his initial desire to join Barcelona this summer, as he mulls over remaining a Nerazzurri.

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Bastoni’s shift

Despite previously giving the "green light" to the Catalan giants and being identified as manager Hansi Flick’s absolute defensive priority, the 26-year-old Italian international is now leaning toward remaining at the San Siro to honour his contract, which runs until the summer of 2028, according to Sport

This contemplation arises as Barcelona continue to struggle with the financial logistics of the deal, while the Nerazzurri remain rigid in their demand for a transfer fee between €70 million and €80 million.

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The cash-strapped Blaugrana have only been able to propose an opening package in the region of €50 million plus performance-based add-ons.

Why Bastoni is reconsidering exit

The primary catalyst for Bastoni’s sudden hesitation reportedly stems from the overwhelming emotional support he has received from the Inter faithful following his catastrophic international display. 

During Italy’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff final against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bastoni was dismissed with a straight red card in the 41st minute, which directly led to Italy’s failure to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup. 

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While the Italian media made him the villain of the institutional failure, Inter manager Cristian Chivu and the Curva Nord fans responded with unconditional backing, including a prominent training ground banner that read: “Head high and fear nothing; your people are by your side.” 

This display of loyalty has reportedly deeply impacted the defender, who has already helped Inter lift two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia trophies, and three Supercoppa Italiana. 

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