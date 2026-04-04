Inter coach reacts to Barcelona's interest in Bastoni

Inter's head coach Cristian Chivu discussed the possibility of losing Alessandro Bastoni to Barcelona.

Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu publicly addressed Barcelona’s pursuit of Alessandro Bastoni, firmly emphasising the 26-year-old’s indispensable role at the San Siro, despite acknowledging the harsh realities of the modern transfer market, which could force their hands.

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What Chivu said

Reacting to reports that the defender has already agreed to personal terms with the Catalan giants, Chivu said, “Do they advise Bastoni to leave Italy? I must give him serenity and trust, to him as to the others. I can't control his future, what he wants to do. I know he is very happy at Inter and to be part of this wonderful group."

“He always gave 100%, I'm interested in that. Each of us is responsible for the decisions we make, as long as he is here he will give more than 100% for us. Whether it's for 2 months or 2 years, I can't condition his choices. I would be happy if he stayed but I would be happy to stay too.

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“The uncertainties in the world of football, for a coach, are these. He will decide but he has proven it in recent years: he knows how to make the right decisions. Regardless of what he does, world football will always enjoy a high-quality player."

Barcelona have made the Italy international their primary defensive target for the summer transfer window, with manager Hansi Flick pushing hard to secure his elite ball-playing abilities.

However, Inter's boardroom stance remains stern; they are demanding a transfer fee bordering €70 million and €80 million, leveraging the fact that the centre-back remains securely tied to a long-term contract that does not expire until the summer of 2028.

Barcelona's commitment to securing Bastoni comes despite the defender's recent catastrophic showing on the international stage during the March break

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