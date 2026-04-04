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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona : Lookman benched as Lewandowski's shoulder hands Blaugrana title boost

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:11 - 04 April 2026
Diego Simeone decision to save Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez for the Champions League proved telling as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid.
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Ademola Lookman was an unused substitute as Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to hand Barcelona a 2-1 victory and a huge boon in the LALIGA title race.

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This encounter carried immense title implications following Real Madrid’s shock 2-1 defeat to Mallorca earlier in the day. Barcelona capitalised perfectly, overcoming a fiercely contested battle against Diego Simeone's side to open a seven-point lead at the LALIGA summit.

The league clash was the first of a triple-header between the two clubs, prompting Simeone to leave his two star forwards—Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez—unused, clearly prioritising the UCL fixtures.

Lookman was fresh off his historic, record-breaking goal in the Madrid derby. Still, Simeone opted to rest him, with reports suggesting Rojiblancos were unhappy with level of prominence he had for the Super Eagles during the international break.

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Key match details

Other than the tactical changes, Atlético were also forced to navigate the tie without starting goalkeeper Jan Oblak and midfielder Johnny Cardoso, while Barcelona arrived missing key players Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong due to injury.

Despite the absences, both sides traded blows in a tightly contested affair until the balance of power shifted dramatically in the second half. 

The Rojiblancos broke the deadlock in the 39th minute when Giovanni Simeone breached Barcelona's high line. However, the Blaugrana responded almost instantaneously after brilliant play from Marcus Rashford.

Atlético midfielder Nico González was shown a red card just before half-time, reducing the hosts to 10 men and forcing them to defend their area.

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To adapt, Simeone withdrew captain Koke for Matteo Ruggeri at the start of the second half, while Flick introduced Ferran Torres for Fermín López to inject fresh attacking momentum.

Atlético’s defensive block held firm for much of the second half, surviving intense Barcelona pressure and a controversial, unpunished late challenge from Gerard Martín on Thiago Almada that infuriated the home bench. 

However, Barcelona's persistence finally paid off in the dying moments. Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski found the crucial breakthrough, delivering a decisive late finish to secure the 2-1 win and break Atlético's hearts.

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