Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona : Lookman benched as Lewandowski's shoulder hands Blaugrana title boost

Diego Simeone decision to save Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez for the Champions League proved telling as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid.

Ademola Lookman was an unused substitute as Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to hand Barcelona a 2-1 victory and a huge boon in the LALIGA title race.

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This encounter carried immense title implications following Real Madrid’s shock 2-1 defeat to Mallorca earlier in the day. Barcelona capitalised perfectly, overcoming a fiercely contested battle against Diego Simeone's side to open a seven-point lead at the LALIGA summit.

The league clash was the first of a triple-header between the two clubs, prompting Simeone to leave his two star forwards—Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez—unused, clearly prioritising the UCL fixtures.

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Key match details

Other than the tactical changes, Atlético were also forced to navigate the tie without starting goalkeeper Jan Oblak and midfielder Johnny Cardoso, while Barcelona arrived missing key players Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong due to injury.

Despite the absences, both sides traded blows in a tightly contested affair until the balance of power shifted dramatically in the second half.

The Rojiblancos broke the deadlock in the 39th minute when Giovanni Simeone breached Barcelona's high line. However, the Blaugrana responded almost instantaneously after brilliant play from Marcus Rashford.

Atlético midfielder Nico González was shown a red card just before half-time, reducing the hosts to 10 men and forcing them to defend their area.

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To adapt, Simeone withdrew captain Koke for Matteo Ruggeri at the start of the second half, while Flick introduced Ferran Torres for Fermín López to inject fresh attacking momentum.

A rebound falls kindly and Robert Lewandowski is there to slot it home ⚽🙌#SSLaLiga pic.twitter.com/WsTgGmGmak — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 4, 2026

Atlético’s defensive block held firm for much of the second half, surviving intense Barcelona pressure and a controversial, unpunished late challenge from Gerard Martín on Thiago Almada that infuriated the home bench.