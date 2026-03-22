Lookman equals 11-year Atletico Madrid record despite derby defeat

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman reached multiple milestones with his goal for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid

Ademola Lookman delivered a historic moment in the Madrid derby, but it ultimately ended in heartbreak for Atlético Madrid.

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Sadly, the Nigerian forward’s milestone goal was overshadowed by a thrilling Real Madrid comeback at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Lookman joins elite derby scorers with historic strike

Ademola Lookman etched his name into the history books by becoming the first Nigerian to score in the Madrid derby, opening the scoring for Atlético Madrid against Real Madrid.

In doing so, he became the first Atlético player to score on his LaLiga derby debut since Luciano Vietto in 2015, matching an 11-year club milestone.

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Lookman’s goal came in the 33rd minute after a brilliant attacking move, as he drove into the box and calmly finished following a clever backheel assist.

The strike handed Diego Simeone’s side a 1-0 lead at halftime and capped off a confident first-half display, with Atlético looking in control and on course for a vital win.

Real Madrid respond to seal dramatic victory

The second half, however, saw a complete turnaround as Real Madrid responded with intensity. Vinícius Júnior equalised from the penalty spot before Federico Valverde took advantage of a defensive lapse to give the hosts the lead.

Atlético fought back through Nahuel Molina’s stunning long-range effort to level the score, but the decisive moment arrived in the 72nd minute.

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Substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold provided the assist for Vinícius, who curled home a superb winner from the edge of the box.