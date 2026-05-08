Sunderland vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips: Black Cats Welcome Red Devils To Stadium Of Light

Sunderland host Manchester United in a fixture that carries different pressures at both ends of the table.

In their first season back in the Premier League, Sunderland have done well to stay clear of the relegation zone and will look to continue that positive momentum at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With three games remaining, the Black Cats are 12th in the division and have accumulated 47 points.

To put that into context, that’s 23 more points than they had at the same stage in the last season that they were in the English top flight.

Manchester United are closing in on a strong league finish, with just four more points needed to guarantee a top-three place, while also welcoming back Lisandro Martínez after his three-match suspension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Champions League football already secure for the Red Devils, it remains to be seen what kind of intensity they bring.

Having brought serious stability back to the club, Michael Carrick might use these last few fixtures to experiment with his team or give fringe players a run.

United also carry strong historical dominance into this fixture, having won the reverse meeting 2-0 and not losing at the Stadium of Light in over a decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Both teams to score 1.68 High Double chance Manchester United to win or draw 1.28 High Player prop Matheus Cunha anytime goalscorer 3.20 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Both teams to score

Sunderland haven’t been scintillating up front, having scored 37 goals in 35 league matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, 23 of those goals arrived at the Stadium of Light, an indication of their strength at home. On the flip side, they’ve conceded 19 goals in 17 home games, averaging 1.12 goals per game, which will encourage the visitors.

United, meanwhile, are the third-best attacking team in the Premier League, with 63 goals from 35 games. Only Arsenal (69) and Manchester City (67) have scored more than the Red Devils this term.

Away from home, they’re tied third with 27 goals in 17 matches, behind only Man City and Chelsea.

The visitors haven’t kept a clean sheet in 15 of their 17 away dates so far, while Sunderland haven’t shut out an opponent in 11 of their 17 home matches.

Meanwhile, four of their most recent five outings saw goals on both sides of the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester United to win or draw

With Sunderland safe from relegation and Manchester United assured of Champions League football, this has all the hallmarks of a forgettable end-of-season fixture.

However, the prospect of European football and a top-three finish for both sides does add some stakes to this showdown, not to mention a chance for some players to play their way into a World Cup squad.

That said, momentum is firmly in Manchester United’s favour, as the visitors have lost just one of their last six league matches.

They’re on a run of three consecutive victories and are undefeated across their last two away league games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunderland are struggling to get over the line. The Black Cats are winless in their last three, with last week’s draw halting consecutive defeats.

Only two wins in their last five matches suggest that this fixture will be a tough one for the hosts.

Matheus Cunha anytime goalscorer

Manchester United’s Premier League goals have come primarily from five players.

Benjamin Sesko tops the charts with 11 goals, followed by Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbuemo, and Casemiro with nine goals apiece, while Bruno Fernandes has netted eight league goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Cunha is the man in form at the moment.

Matheus Cunha doing his 'surfing' celebration after scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge | Imago

The Brazilian has started to enjoy life in Manchester. It took him six minutes to find the back of the net last weekend against Liverpool.

His previous two appearances both delivered goals, which is why he’s our choice for breaching the home defence on Saturday.

Predicted Lineups

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunderland: (4-2-3-1)

Roefs; Mukiele, Alderete, Geertruida, Mandava; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Le Fée, Talbi; Brobbey

Manchester United: (4-2-3-1)

Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Team News – Sunderland

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunderland will be boosted by the returns of Bertrand Traore and January signing Nilson Angulo after injury.

Dan Ballard, however, remains suspended – despite an appeal – after receiving a red card during the draw against Wolves for a hair pull on Tolu Arokodare.

Romain Mundle and Simon Moore are also sidelined, which Le Bris confirmed during a full team news update in the pre-match press conference.

Team News – Manchester United

Michael Carrick can welcome back Lisandro Martinez from his three-match suspension for a hair pull on Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Argentine faces a battle to earn an immediate recall to the starting line-up, given the impressive form of youngster Ayden Heaven.