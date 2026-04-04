Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray: Super Eagles trio combine to dent Osimhen-less Galatasaray title hopes

Trabzonspor secured a decisive victory over Galatasaray on Saturday evening in the race for the Turkish league title.

Both teams enter this clash having secured a win in their last league games before the international break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With just four points separating Galatasaray in first and Trabzonspor in second, it was a game both teams needed to boost their title chances.

However, it was Trabzonspor that wanted it most, as they defeated the league leaders 2-1 at home to reduce the point gap at the top of the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As it happened

Following the return of club football, Trabzonspor fielded Paul Onuachu in attack in a title race battle against Galatasaray.

On the other hand, Galatasaray’s attack was led by Mauro Icardi in the absence of Victor Osimhen, who had a successful surgery on his broken arm.

Just four minutes into the game, the in-form Super Eagles striker, Onuachu, opened the scoring for the hosts from a header.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onuachu scores opening goal for Trabzonspor || Imago

In the second half, the visitors responded with the equaliser after Baris Alper Yilmaz sent a precise lofted cross into the box that Wilfried Singo met and scored.

However, the host took the lead again in the 62nd minute after Super Eagles stars Anthony Nwakaeme and Chibuike Nwaiwu combined to give their team the lead.

Galatasaray tried to get back into the game to secure a draw and maintain their four-point gap but could not get past the host.

Advertisement

Advertisement