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Disaster for Super Eagles as Osimhen suffers fractured arm

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 03:01 - 19 March 2026
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen suffered a major injury during Galatasaray's Champions League Round of 16 loss to Liverpool
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Victor Osimhen has suffered a serious injury setback after fracturing his arm during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool FC.

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The news comes as a major blow for both club and the Nigeria national football team, with the striker now facing a spell on the sidelines.

Injury worsens Champions League exit

Galatasaray’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals were dashed after a heavy defeat at Anfield, where Liverpool overturned a first-leg deficit to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory.

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Osimhen had played a crucial role in the first leg, with an assist for Mario Lemina’s winning goal in Turkey.

However, the second leg proved far more difficult, as Liverpool dominated proceedings. The situation worsened for Galatasaray when Osimhen was forced off shortly after half-time following an injury sustained in the first half.

The club later confirmed that both Osimhen and teammate Noa Lang had to be withdrawn due to injuries, adding to the disappointment of their European exit.

Fracture confirmed as recovery timeline uncertain

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In an official statement, Galatasaray revealed that Osimhen had initially continued playing despite taking a blow to his arm but was substituted at the break due to concerns over a possible fracture.

Medical examinations conducted after the match confirmed the worst, with the Nigerian forward diagnosed with a fracture in his right forearm. The injury has been stabilised with a cast, while a decision on whether surgery will be required is expected in the coming days.

Lang also suffered a serious injury, sustaining a deep cut to his thumb that will require surgery in Liverpool.

For Osimhen, the timing could hardly be worse. Already set to miss Nigeria’s March friendlies, the injury now raises serious doubts about his availability for upcoming international fixtures, dealing a significant setback to the Super Eagles’ plans.

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