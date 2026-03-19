Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Disaster for Super Eagles as Osimhen suffers fractured arm
Victor Osimhen has suffered a serious injury setback after fracturing his arm during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool FC.
The news comes as a major blow for both club and the Nigeria national football team, with the striker now facing a spell on the sidelines.
Injury worsens Champions League exit
Galatasaray’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals were dashed after a heavy defeat at Anfield, where Liverpool overturned a first-leg deficit to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory.
Osimhen had played a crucial role in the first leg, with an assist for Mario Lemina’s winning goal in Turkey.
However, the second leg proved far more difficult, as Liverpool dominated proceedings. The situation worsened for Galatasaray when Osimhen was forced off shortly after half-time following an injury sustained in the first half.
The club later confirmed that both Osimhen and teammate Noa Lang had to be withdrawn due to injuries, adding to the disappointment of their European exit.
Fracture confirmed as recovery timeline uncertain
In an official statement, Galatasaray revealed that Osimhen had initially continued playing despite taking a blow to his arm but was substituted at the break due to concerns over a possible fracture.
Medical examinations conducted after the match confirmed the worst, with the Nigerian forward diagnosed with a fracture in his right forearm. The injury has been stabilised with a cast, while a decision on whether surgery will be required is expected in the coming days.
SAĞLIK RAPORU— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) March 19, 2026
Şampiyonlar Ligi Son 16 Turu rövanşında Liverpool ile deplasmanda oynadığımız karşılaşmanın ilk yarısında koluna darbe alan ve ilk yarıyı tamamlayan futbolcumuz Victor Osimhen, devre arasında yapılan kontroller sonrasında kolunda kırık olma riskinden ötürü… pic.twitter.com/UXJjjj6Mra
Lang also suffered a serious injury, sustaining a deep cut to his thumb that will require surgery in Liverpool.
For Osimhen, the timing could hardly be worse. Already set to miss Nigeria’s March friendlies, the injury now raises serious doubts about his availability for upcoming international fixtures, dealing a significant setback to the Super Eagles’ plans.